Unseen footage of Amy Winehouse without beehive used in new music video

An Amy Winehouse music video has been released featuring previously unseen footage of the late singer.

Raw film rushes have been used in the new video for her song In My Bed, which was originally released in 2004 for her debut album Frank.

Winehouse, who died in July 2011 at the age of 27, appears without her beehive hairdo and with her black locks down in the video shoot.

The footage also sees her with less dramatic make-up, such as her typical look of heavy eyeliner, bright red lipstick or smoke eyes, and she is frequently smiling at the camera.

Winehouse – wearing a colourful patterned dress, yellow hooped earrings, little eyeliner and a light reddish lipstick – appears relaxed as she moves around what appears to be a hotel and sings.

It was discovered and made into a lyric video, released on Tuesday by UMR/Island Records, while archive material was being catalogued in the lead up to the 20th anniversary of Frank.

The record also contained the songs Take The Box, Stronger Than Me and F**k Me Pumps.

The picture disc artwork uses the original sleeve imagery on LP one, while LP two features a photo session, shot in 2003 by US fashion photographer Valerie Phillips.

An upcoming biographical drama, with backing from Winehouse’s estate, about the late Rehab singer is set for release in cinemas in April.

In the film, directed by 50 Shades Of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, Winehouse is played by Industry star Marisa Abela.

Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell also appear in the cast as the singer is portrayed in Back To Black going from Camden High Street to global fame.