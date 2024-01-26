Naomi Campbell: I don’t miss alcohol in my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Naomi Campbell: I don’t miss alcohol in my life

By Press Association
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has said she does ‘not miss alcohol’ and feels better without the drink in her life (Ian West/PA)
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has said she does ‘not miss alcohol’ and feels better without the drink in her life (Ian West/PA)

Naomi Campbell has said she does “not miss alcohol” and feels better without the drink in her life.

The British supermodel entered rehab in 1999 after a battle with drugs and alcohol and has attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

She told the latest issue of Elle UK: “That’s a big thing for me. As you know, I’m in recovery and I take that very seriously.

Cover - Naomi Campbell
The March issue of Elle UK with Naomi Campbell is on sale from February 1 (Elle UK/PA)

“And no, I don’t miss alcohol in my life. I feel better without it. Anywhere that’s a place of holiness or spirituality, I will pray. It doesn’t matter if it’s on a plane, I will pray wherever and whenever I feel.”

Last year, Campbell welcomed her second child at the age of 53, a baby boy, and announced in May 2021 that she had become a mother to a baby girl shortly before her 51st birthday.

She said as “things change when you become a mother” you turn down other commitments.

Campbell said: “Since my daughter started going to school, there have been things I’ve been offered that I’d love to do and would if I could.

“But I have to be there on the first day my daughter is starting school. That is very important. I have to be there to pick her up. My children come first.”

She also said she wants them to see the world and “understand different cultures like my mom did with me”.

ELLE UK / Quil Lemons
Last year, Campbell had her second child at age of 53, a baby boy, and announced in May 2021 that she had become a mother to a baby girl shortly before her 51st birthday (Elle UK/PA)

Campbell also said that the fashion industry needs emerging talent.

She said: “You will always have your top luxury brands; we know that. But you still need that new wave coming in.”

Campbell’s modelling career took off aged 15 and she is regarded as one of world’s most famous models. In 1988, she became the first black model to appear on the cover of French Vogue.

This year, the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London will have an exhibition charting her 40-year career.

Around 100 looks, with designs from Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, from her four decades in the industry will be on show during “Naomi”.

Fashion – London Fashion Week – Chelsea, London
The catwalk show for the 1991 autumn/winter Ozbek collection, being modelled by Naomi Campbell (PA Archive/PA)

Campbell said it has been an “emotional process” curating the exhibition.

She said: “I want people to walk away from (it) learning something about me that they didn’t know before. I want it to feel intimate.

“So I’m trying to make it feel personal, as much as I can.”

The March issue of Elle UK is on sale from February 1.