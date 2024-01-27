Female firefighter and Scottish soldier land places in Gladiators quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female firefighter and Scottish soldier land places in Gladiators quarter-final

By Press Association
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

A female firefighter and Scottish soldier have secured places in the Gladiators quarter-final after a tense battle against the “superhuman” athletes.

The latest episode of the rebooted sports entertainment show on saw four contenders take on the new line-up of gladiators.

After a series of challenges, 23-year-old firefighter Bronte, from Sheffield, and Finlay, an infantry company commander in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, came out on top.

The first event, titled Duel, saw the contenders attempt to survive for 30 seconds on a raised podium while they fought a gladiator with a pugil stick.

First up was 29-year-old Alex, a civil servant for the Ministry of Defence, who said her father put her into karate lessons as she used to get bullied as a child.

When she took on gladiator Dynamite, nicknamed a “pocket rocket”, she was knocked out almost instantly.

Bronte, who hoped her ability to work “under pressure” due to her firefighter training would help her, fared better in the challenge against gladiator Diamond, lasting the whole 30 seconds to secure five points.

Among the male contenders this week was Finlay, who said he was “chasing a childhood dream” by competing on the show.

The 34-year-old from Edinburgh went up against Giant in the challenge, but was knocked down in a matter of seconds.

The fourth contestant Ash, a sales lead for a soft drinks club in London, was inspired to take on the show after losing 10 kilograms last year.

Tensions raised when gladiator Viper broke the rules when he went against the 28-year-old by starting to fight before the whistle had blown, causing the game to be restarted.

After Viper was issued a formal warning that he would be disqualified if he did it again, the match restarted and Viper was quickly knocked down by the contender.

Following the shock knockout, the gladiator stirred up the drama further by attacking the referee.

The next challenge, dubbed The Ring, saw the contenders try to get past their gladiators in order to press a button in the centre of the ring as many times as possible.

Bronte secured eight points while fighting against gladiator Fury, while Alex achieved four when faced with Sabre.

When the male contenders took on the challenge, Finlay and Ash secured four points each when taking on gladiators Apollo and Phantom respectively.

The third trial, The Edge, saw the contenders try to secure points by running from one side of a raised platform to the other without being thrown off by the gladiator.

Contenders Alex, Bronte and Ashley all secured nine points, while Finlay topped the chart with 12 points.

Meanwhile, the challenge of The Gauntlet saw both female contenders achieve maximum points as they both were able to push past the line-up of gladiators to make it to the finish line.

Finlay also reached the end point, but Ash was held back by the gladiators – finishing with six points.

The final challenge of The Eliminator saw the contestants timed while they took on a series of obstacles.

Bronte, who got a seven-second head start due to having more points, finished ahead of Alex to land her spot in the quarter-final.

While Finlay only got to start one second before Ash, making it was a close race between the two until Ash fell behind due to stumbling on the treacherous travelator, landing Finlay the quarter-final spot.

Hosting the 11-episode series revamp is Barney Walsh and his father, presenter of The Chase Bradley Walsh.

The original American Gladiators series was broadcast in the US in 1989 and became so popular a UK version was made starting in 1992, presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu.

Between 2008-2009, Gladiators was brought back for a short run on Sky.

Gladiators continues on BBC One.