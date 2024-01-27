Laura Whitmore celebrates husband Iain Stirling’s birthday with sweet post

Laura Whitmore has celebrated the 36th birthday of her husband Iain Stirling, saying “can’t imagine being on this adventure with anyone else”.

The Irish broadcaster, 38, marked the occasion by sharing a selection of photos of them on holiday to social media on Saturday, including a photo of them relaxing on a beach and holding hands while snorkelling.

In another picture, Love Island narrator Stirling could be seen carrying their daughter past a grand, castle-style building.

Alongside the Instagram post, she wrote: “This is 36! Happy Birthday @iaindoesjokes

“Can’t imagine being on this adventure with anyone else x”

On her Instagram story, she also shared a photo of Stirling’s cake which featured a photo of him as a child printed on the top with the words “Happy Birthday Iain” written over it.

Dublin-born Whitmore married Scottish comedian and narrator Stirling in a private ceremony in 2020.

The following year they welcomed their first child together.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling (Ian West/PA)

Also among the friends and famous faces to send Stirling birthday wishes were Irish singer Imelda May and Irish TV presenter Darren Kennedy.

Stirling has been narrating Love Island since 2015 and is currently working on the spin-off show, Love Island: All Stars, which is set in South Africa.

Whitmore previously hosted the ITV dating show, taking over the role in 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

In August 2022, she announced she was stepping down from her role and Maya Jama took over as presenter.