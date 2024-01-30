Amy Winehouse Band to return to Camden for live shows

Amy Winehouse’s band will return to the stage in Camden this year for two live shows.

The group, led by Winehouse’s long-term musical director and bass player Dale Davis, will perform songs from throughout their time with the star at London venue Koko for two gigs in December.

Fronted by vocalist Bronte Shande, The Amy Winehouse Band’s show features on-screen visuals and unique footage.

The group were musical consultants on the upcoming Winehouse biopic Back To Black, starring Industry actress Marisa Abela as the troubled star, which will be released in April.

​

Davis said: “I hope this year will be a big year for Amy fans, with the release of the film.

“From the snippets I’ve seen and being on the film set, it looks like it will be fantastic.

The Amy Winehouse Band will play Koko in Camden in December (handout/PA)

“If the upcoming Koko shows are anything like last December’s shows, then the audience will be in for a great evening, celebrating Amy’s life and music.”

Last year the band played two sold-out shows to celebrate what would have been Winehouse’s 40th birthday.

Winehouse’s career was cut short in 2011 when she died aged 27.

Back To Black​, directed by 50 Shades Of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, is about Winehouse’s whirlwind years living in London and her journey to fame, and also stars Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell.

It has the backing of Winehouse’s estate and will “focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did, journeying from Camden High Street in the 1990s to her global fame and many accolades”, according to the official description.

The film, which is supported by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Publishing, will feature many of Winehouse’s hit songs.

Her 2006 album Back To Black made her a global superstar and won five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year for Rehab.​

Tickets for the December shows are available from Ticketmaster or Koko on February 2 at 10am.