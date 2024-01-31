Rock band You Me At Six announce split on ‘eve of 20th anniversary’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rock band You Me At Six announce split on ‘eve of 20th anniversary’

By Press Association
You Me At Six (Ian West/PA)
You Me At Six (Ian West/PA)

British rock band You Me At Six have announced they are splitting up “on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band”.

Their final live shows will take place in 2024 and 2025 when they embark on a farewell world tour to say goodbye to fans.

The band from Surrey, led by frontman Josh Franceschi, formed in the mid noughties and are known for catchy rock tunes.

Announcing their split, singer Franceschi, 33, said: “When we started YMAS we were kids.

“We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends.

“We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time.

“We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band.

“So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

The caption of a video posted to Instagram said: “2005-2025. This is the end. Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band.

“Final live shows taking place 2024/2025.”

The video montage included highlights from the band’s career, with clips showing the group’s members walking in a cemetery, dressed in black, as they arrive by the side of a grave to say “goodbye”.

In a voiceover Franceschi says: “Time. Something we never have enough of but always need more of.

“Sometimes it goes by slowly. Sometimes it goes by fast. Some things are over quickly and some were built to last.

“Twenty years in the making, beyond our wildest dreams. Trips around the sun, we’ve lost count, one more for memories.

“People love stories with endings, page after page, year after year.

BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards – London
Josh Franceschi and Dan Flint (Ian West/PA)

“We’ll give you a final chapter, because we’ve climbed our Everest, we’ve faced our fears.”

Looking down at a grave he reads from a book and adds: “It’s time. Time for the finish line, it’s time for goodbye.”

The band members watch as a VI symbol – number six in roman numerals, and the title of the band’s 2018 album – goes up in flames in front of them.

The video ends as the band’s name pops on to the screen alongside the dates 2005-2025.

A link on their website takes viewers to a page that shows a VI symbol in a coffin where users can sign up for information about the final dates.

The band’s highest charting song in the UK was Lived A Lie, which peaked at number 11 in 2013, according to the Official Charts Company.

The group have also had two number one albums – Cavalier Youth in 2014 and Suckapunch in 2021.

The band are performing across England and Scotland in February in cities including Bristol, Norwich and Aberdeen.