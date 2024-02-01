Sam Fender announced as third artist to headline Boardmasters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Sam Fender announced as third artist to headline Boardmasters

By Press Association
Sam Fender will perform at Boardmasters 2024 (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sam Fender will perform at Boardmasters 2024 (Lesley Martin/PA)

Sam Fender has been announced as the third headliner for music festival Boardmasters in 2024.

The 29-year-old Geordie singer tops the bill alongside previously announced headliners, electronic duo Chase And Status and rapper Stormzy.

More than 50 other acts have also joined the line-up and will take to the stage in Newquay, Cornwall, when the festival returns this summer.

Among the recently announced artists are Manchester-based band the Courteeners, English songwriter Declan McKenna, musician Charlotte Plank and music duo Overmono.

Noughties pop artist Kate Nash will also appear, as well as English rock band Wunderhorse and singer-songwriter Calum Bowie.

The festival has announced further acts from the drum and bass scene, including Girls Don’t Sync, Syreeta, Abel and 24Hr Garage Girls.

Former CBBC presenters Dick and Dom are also billed to perform and are set to play their own drum and bass set.

Singer Becky Hill, electronic DJ duo Bicep, jungle artist Nia Archives, singer Tom Odell, and DJ Eliza Rose were among the first wave of artists announced.

There will also be pub quizzes, bingo, surf screenings and daily beach clean-ups at the festival, which is taking place from August 7 to 11.

The Cornwall Rock Choir will perform some singalong songs while Zennor Haven will offer sound baths, wellness discussions, panel talks, massages and workshops.

Final tier camping tickets for Boardmasters 2024 are on sale now.