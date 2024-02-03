Vintage wine and champagne from renowned restaurant Le Gavroche to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vintage wine and champagne from renowned restaurant Le Gavroche to be auctioned

By Press Association
Michel Roux Jr in the doorway of Le Gavroche (Jodi Hinds/Christie’s Images Ltd/PA)
Michel Roux Jr in the doorway of Le Gavroche (Jodi Hinds/Christie’s Images Ltd/PA)

Rare wines, vintage champagne and works of art from Michel Roux Jr’s recently closed two Michelin-starred London restaurant Le Gavroche are to be auctioned.

More than 100 lots will feature in the Christie’s sale, including porcelain, wine, drawings, silver and decorative objects from the Mayfair restaurant, founded by brothers Michel and Albert Roux in 1967.

The restaurant closed in January after more than half a century of service, after Roux Jr – who is the son of Albert Roux and has run Le Gavroche since 1991 – said he wanted to “spend more time with my family and on my other business ventures”.

The bar of Le Gavroche
A portrait of a fictional street urchin hung behind the bar of Le Gavroche (Christie’s Images Ltd/PA)

Bottles of 2013 vintage Domaine de la Romanee-Conti grand cru, a sought-after Burgundy wine, are expected to sell for between £9,000 and £12,000, Christie’s says on its website.

A painting of a fictional street urchin from Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel Les Miserables, after which the restaurant is named, is estimated at £10,000 to £15,000, while bidding will start at £1,000 for the illuminated sign that hung above the restaurant door.

Le Gavroche had an extensive and specialised wine cellar
Le Gavroche had an extensive and specialised wine cellar (Christie’s Images Ltd/PA)

Roux Jr said the restaurant’s wine cellar had been “lovingly curated for decades” and that the artwork was “of significance to the Roux family and familiar to everyone who has eaten at the restaurant since we first opened”.

The former judge on the BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals added: “Sadly, we are unable to find a home in our other restaurants and businesses for these iconic pieces, but I am pleased to know that our beloved guests will be able to enjoy a part of Le Gavroche in their homes.”

Tim Triptree, Christie’s international director of wine, said the bottles included in the auction are “the finest France has to offer”.

In 1974, Le Gavroche became the first restaurant in the UK to earn a Michelin star, signifying culinary excellency. It received two more, in 1977 and 1982, but lost its third star in 1993.

Celebrity chefs who have worked at the French fine dining venue include Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White and Monica Galetti, according to the restaurant’s website.

The online auction will run from April 10-24.