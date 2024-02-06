Stephen Mangan on new role at Classic FM: My career is quite confusing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stephen Mangan on new role at Classic FM: My career is quite confusing

By Press Association
Stephen Mangan is a presenter on Classic FM (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Stephen Mangan is a presenter on Classic FM (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

British actor turned Classic FM radio presenter Stephen Mangan has said his “career is quite confusing”.

The 55-year-old London-born TV star, known for his roles in sitcoms Green Wing and Episodes, became the new host of Sunday afternoons on the radio station on January 7.

Speaking to the Radio Times about his new role and love for classical music, he said: “My gateway drug was being in the school choir and singing Mozart’s Requiem and lots of nice anthems on a Sunday.

Graham Norton Show – London
Stephen Mangan during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“At the boarding school I went to there were only girls in the sixth form so, if you were 15, the only way to interact with girls was to get into the choir… I associate choral music with latent sexual tension.”

He went on: “Opera has never been at the forefront of my listening tastes.

“Partly because it’s supposed to be an amalgamation of the best music, the best singing, the best acting, the best stagecraft, and as an actor, I’ve always felt slightly sniffy about some of the acting you see in operas.”

The comedian and actor is also a children’s author, stage actor, TV presenter and producer.

Asked if he feels he is viewed differently for trying his hand at many different professions, Mangan responded: “Yeah, it’s definitely – stay in your lane. I think being a jack-of-all-trades isn’t regarded as a positive thing.

Radio Times cover
Radio Times cover featuring Dior V Chanel – The New Look, AppleTV+ (Radio Times)

“When I first started out as an actor, I wanted to do nothing but stage work and I did for five years.

“I turned down all auditions for television, for films, but I couldn’t quite make ends meet, so I would do foreign commercials.

“One was filmed in Cape Town – I was in a Jacuzzi, with four women either side, and I was wearing a thong with a tiger’s face on. I had to look into the camera and growl…

“So I can understand the confusion about me; my career is quite confusing.”

Mangan is also known for starring in comedy shows I’m Alan Partridge, Free Agents and Hang Ups – and has presented on Sky’s competition series Portrait Artist Of The Year.