Emma Stone says Bafta win for Poor Things is ‘doubly-meaningful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Emma Stone says Bafta win for Poor Things is ‘doubly-meaningful’

By Press Association
Emma Stone in the press room after winning the Best Leading Actress (Ian West/PA)
Emma Stone in the press room after winning the Best Leading Actress (Ian West/PA)

Emma Stone has said her Bafta win for Poor Things is “doubly meaningful” as it is the first film she has produced and acted in together.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who picked up the best leading actress gong, said: “You put a lot of your heart and soul into making a film.

“A lot of people are away from their families for months at a time and you bond with this group of people.

“And the excitement of it being received, or seen, or loved, by people is immensely meaningful and you don’t know if that’s going to happen or not.

UK gala screening of Poor Things – London
Emma Stone attends the UK gala screening of Poor Things at the Barbican Centre, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“If it’s gonna resonate with people the way that it does with you.

“And also to be a producer on this film.

“This was the first film that I’ve produced alongside acting and so it feels doubly meaningful, both in front of (the camera) and behind, it was incredible to be a part of.

“I think for a lot of films that brings people into theatres to see it, it brings more attention to the film.

“And you know, I think there are a lot of people who deserve awards that never get awards, which also creates a conversation about why, and hopefully culture changes.”

Stone was nominated alongside actresses including Margot Robbie, Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino and Sandra Huller.

Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Poor Things also won gongs for production design, make-up and hair, costume design and special visual effects.

The film follows Stone’s character, the innocent-minded Bella Baxter, who lives in the 19th century and embarks on an journey of self-discovery.

In January, the actress also won the best female actress in a musical or comedy award at the Golden Globes.