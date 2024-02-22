Sir Elton John’s grand piano sold at auction for more than £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Elton John’s grand piano sold at auction for more than £150,000

By Press Association
Sir Elton John performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023. The singer curated a sale of some of his belongings (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Elton John’s black Conservatory grand piano has been auctioned for 201,600 US dollars (£159,134 with fees).

The Yamaha piano was sold alongside items including a pair of platform boots, sunglasses, watches, seven silk shirts, a Bentley and two pieces of artwork.

The Collection Of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road has been curated by the music artist himself and the auction opened on February 21 and achieved a total of eight million dollars (£6.31 million) on its opening night.

The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road
Sir Elton John’s grand piano (Christie’s Images Ltd 2024/PA)

Among the first items sold were pieces that spoke to Sir Elton’s signature style, including a pair of silver leather platform boots with red leather letters E and J, which went for 94,500 dollars (£74,594).

A pair of white prescription sunglasses, estimated to be from 1975, were also sold for 22,680 dollars (£17,902).

The highest-selling lot was Flower Thrower Triptych, a piece of artwork by Banksy which achieved 1,925,500 dollars (£1,519,912) at auction.

Elsewhere, an untitled bright red and green piece of artwork from Keith Haring was sold for 756,000 dollars (£596,756).

The British singer, 76, also owned some vintage Gianni Versace silk shirts which were auctioned for 30,240 dollars (£23,870).

According to auction house Christie’s, Sir Elton used a 1990 Bentley Continental to travel from Atlanta to Los Angeles and this was sold for 441,000 dollars (£348,107).

Three wristwatches also featured in the sale and they were auctioned for a total of 630,000 dollars (£497,296).

The singer’s silver platform boots (Christie’s Images Ltd 2024/PA)

A Rolex Daytona wristwatch, with a leopardprint dial, went for 176,400 dollars (£139,243) while a limited edition Cartier, Paris “Crash” sold for 277,200 dollars (£218,810) and a signed Cartier, Paris Tank Normale was auctioned for 176,400 dollars (£139,243).

Christie’s live sale continues into Friday with the online sale remaining open for bidding until February 27 to 28.

Tash Perrin, deputy chairman, Christie’s Americas, said: “The view from the rostrum this evening (February 21) was fantastic, with an incredible energy in the room and outstanding activity online.

“It was a privilege to auction Elton John’s inspiring collection.

“We were thrilled with the results of tonight’s top lot: the Banksy Flower Thrower Triptych which exceeded the high estimate.

“We were also delighted to see so many lots far surpassing their high estimate with objects ranging from a Versace dinner service set to EJ monogrammed boots.”