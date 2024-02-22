Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet say they get mistaken for each other ‘a lot’

Cate Blanchett and Kate Winslet have said they get mistaken for each other “a lot”.

Oscar-winning actress Blanchett, 54, said that people have told her they “loved” her in 1997 romance film Titanic, in which Winslet, 48, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose DeWitt Bukater.

Blanchett told The Graham Norton Show: “I get it all the time.

Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Dua Lipa and Adrian Lester on The Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

“People will say, ‘Is it you? Is it you?’ and I say, ‘Yes I think so’, and then they say, ‘I loved you in Titanic’.”

Winslet added: “I get people coming up to me saying ‘I loved you in Elizabeth’, it happens a lot.”

Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 drama about her rise to power in 1558.

On the chat show, British actress Winslet, who has also won an Oscar, discussed what it was like to play a dictator for upcoming satirical drama The Regime.

She said: “It really is very funny, and we wet ourselves laughing every day.

“After Covid, being in a pack of actors was overwhelming – we had all missed that sense of just playing when you get into a room and fire off each other. It was just a great experience.”

Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)

Asked if she felt confident going into the role, she added: “I never feel confident. It was completely terrifying.

“I have never played a character like this before. She is so absurd and really just nuts.

“I knew that I was going to have to try and find a way to do something I have never done before.

“Every single day I was like, ‘Come on, you can do it’. It was such a wild ride.”

Also on the sofa this week was pop singer Dua Lipa, who teased the release of an upcoming album.

“An album will be out soonish,” she said.

“I haven’t announced the title yet, but a big part of it will be more organic, with live instrumentation.”

Dua Lipa spoke about her Barbie cameo (Ian West/PA)

Discussing her Barbie cameo, she added: “It’s very embarrassing to talk about it while sitting on a sofa with major legendary actors, but I am very proud of it, and it was so much fun.”

The singer, 28, appeared as a number of mermaids in the 2023 film, which became a box office hit after its release in July.

She also spoke about her song Dance The Night, which featured in the movie, and said: “Initially we wrote it based on what Greta (Gerwig) told us about the film and we were leaning towards Barbie’s existential crisis and thoughts of death.

“It was quite dark. Then we got to see the film and I had changed it up a bit, so we decided to write the song like a score following the dance moves.

“The whole soundtrack is amazing.”

Other guests on Norton’s BBC show include actor Adrian Lester and American music artist Justin Timberlake.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.