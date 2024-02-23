Gary Barlow to host new ITV travel series in South Africa this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Barlow to host new ITV travel series in South Africa this autumn

By Press Association
Gary Barlow will host a brand new ITV travel series which will see him explore food and wine in South Africa this autumn (Ian West/PA)
Singer Gary Barlow will host a brand new ITV travel series which will see him explore food and wine in South Africa this autumn.

The Take That star said he was “absolutely delighted” that ITV has commissioned five episodes for the new series.

Barlow, 53, who also has his own self-title wine brand, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be exploring my passion for food, wine and travel in this new series for ITV.

King Charles III coronation
Gary Barlow performing at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Chris Jackson/PA)

“I’ve always loved South Africa and I can’t wait to really see all that it has to offer: the people, the places, its amazing history… and a glass or two of its incredible wine!

“This series is something that’s a bit different for me – but I can’t wait to get going.”

The Cheshire-born star will begin the series on the Western Cape in the African country, exploring vineyards and learning about a variety of grapes.

He will then be joined by friends as he ventures to Johannesburg where he is said to discover “a wine revolution”.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gary for this series.

“His passion and commitment for this project is truly captivating so I’m sure he’ll have our ITV audience gripped throughout this South African adventure.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald (left to right) are gearing up for a 29-date tour which will kick off in April (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner for entertainment and daytime at ITV, said: “We are hugely excited by this series and feel it’ll be perfect viewing as we head into the autumnal months.”

Charlotte Davis, the creative director of the company producing the series, Rock Oyster Media, added: “We are completely thrilled to be working with Gary on this exciting new series for ITV – it promises to be a complete treat.”

Take That, which now comprises members Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, released their ninth album This Life in 2023.

The band is currently gearing up for a 29-date tour starting in April at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.