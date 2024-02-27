Miranda Kerr ‘feeling very blessed’ as she announces the birth of fourth son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miranda Kerr ‘feeling very blessed’ as she announces the birth of fourth son

By Press Association
Miranda Kerr has given birth to her fourth son (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Australian model Miranda Kerr said she was “feeling so very blessed” as she announced the birth of her fourth son.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed that she and her husband, Snapchat chief executive Evan Spiegel, had decided to name their newborn Pierre.

In a post to Snapchat, she said: “We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.”

The 88th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Miranda Kerr is married to Snapchat chief executive Evan Spiegel (PA)

The message sat at the top of an image of some flowers, baby socks and what looked to be a piece of clothing that had the name Pierre embroidered on it.

Kerr had announced her fourth pregnancy in September.

The model gave birth to her first son Flynn in 2011, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

She was married to the Pirates Of The Caribbean star, who now shares a child with his partner Katy Perry, from 2010 to 2013.

The model tied the knot with Spiegel in May 2017 after announcing their engagement on social media in July 2016.

The couple had started dating in 2015, having first met at a dinner in New York the year before.

In 2018 they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Hart, and in 2019 their son Myles was born.