Charlotte Tilbury denies ending Bella Hadid’s contract over her personal views

By Press Association
Bella Hadid during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bella Hadid during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has denied that it ended its contract with model Bella Hadid over her “personal views”.

It comes after media speculation that the brand’s professional relationship with American supermodel Hadid, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, has come to an end due to her political beliefs about the conflict in Gaza.

The 27-year-old, who has modelled as a Victoria’s Secret angel, started working with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty in March 2023.

The beauty brand said it ended its contract with Hadid as she is launching her own beauty products.

A statement from the company, seen by the PA news agency, said: “Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s professional relationship has come to its end as Bella prepares to launch her own beauty brand.

“It is absolutely not the case that any personal views held by Bella impacted our contract or relationship with her.

“As a female-led business, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty continues to support Bella and looks forward to the exciting launch of Orebella later this year.”

The brand also said the model “remains a close friend of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty”.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Bella Hadid is a Dutch-Palestinian model (Doug Peters/PA)

Hadid modelled for the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur campaign in June 2023 where she channelled 90s supermodel glamour in a latex catsuit.

Models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn and actress Lily James are among the other celebrities who have been the face of the brand.

Hadid, who is the daughter of Palestinian property tycoon Mohamed Anwar Hadid, has been vocal about her support of Palestinians amid the conflict in Gaza.

In May 2021, she joined a Free Palestine march in New York City and later that year, in a social media post, she said she would not “stop talking about the systematic oppression, pain and humility that Palestinians face on a regular basis”.

On October 26 2023, after the attacks by Hamas against Israel earlier that month, she said she had been “sent hundreds of death threats” and added: “I stand with humanity.”

Hadid’s representatives have been approached for comment.