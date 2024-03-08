Liam Gallagher and John Squire land first collaborative number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Liam Gallagher and John Squire land first collaborative number one

By Press Association
Liam Gallagher and John Squire with their Official Number 1 Album Award (Official Charts/PA)
Liam Gallagher and John Squire with their Official Number 1 Album Award (Official Charts/PA)

Mancunian rockers Liam Gallagher and John Squire have soared to number one with their first collaborative album.

The eponymous debut from former Oasis singer Gallagher and The Stone Roses guitarist Squire outsold their closest competition three to one after raking in 39,400 chart units, according to the Official Charts Company.

It also topped the vinyl albums chart, with 45% of its total sales on wax, as well as being the most-purchased album of the week in the UK’s independent record shops.

Elsewhere in the charts, singer-songwriter Raye’s album My 21st Century Blues has shot back into the top five following her record-breaking success at the Brit Awards last weekend.

Gallagher and Squire’s success marks the Oasis singer’s 14th number one album across his career, eight of them being with the rock band he fronted alongside his brother Noel.

Their acclaimed chart-toppers included their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe and 1995’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

Under his own moniker, Gallagher achieved a further five number one albums including 2017’s As You Were, 2019’s Why Me? Why Not., 2022’s C’mon You Know and two live recording albums – MTV Unplugged and Knebworth 22.

Their record, titled Liam Gallagher & John Squire, is Squire’s first chart-topping album, as The Stone Roses peaked in the charts at number four with their 1994 record Second Coming and 1995’s compilation The Complete.

The guitarist’s previous UK chart best came from his time with alt rock band The Seahorses, as their album Do It Yourself went to number two.

Following the announcement, Gallagher and Squire told the Official Charts: “Thanks to everybody that went out and bought this, it means a lot.”

Gallagher and Squire’s record also knocked Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s collaboration Swing Fever off the top spot, moving it down to number two.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Show – London
Raye on stage after winning the artist of the year award at the Brit Awards (James Manning/PA)

The lead singer of heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson, has also climbed the charts with his new record The Mandrake Project, which took the third spot this week, and Yard Act’s second studio album Where’s My Utopia? has entered the chart at number four.

Raye rounds off the top five with her debut record, which has sprung up the charts from its previous position of number 103.

Last weekend, the London-born star took home six awards in the same year – two more gongs than previous record holders.

Her total haul on the night included album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

Before the award show, she was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize since it began in 2022.