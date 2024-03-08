Sharon Osbourne ‘furious’ with Simon Cowell after turning down Masked Singer gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Osbourne ‘furious’ with Simon Cowell after turning down Masked Singer gig

By Press Association
Sharon Osbourne said she was furious (Jon Super/PA)
Sharon Osbourne said she was “furious” with Simon Cowell after she turned down an opportunity to appear on The Masked Singer before she was dumped from The X Factor.

Former X Factor judges Osbourne and Louis Walsh, who are both appearing on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, have shared their thoughts about X Factor creator Cowell.

Osbourne, who starred in the first four series of the UK talent show and sporadically thereafter, said she would never again appear on a Cowell show “not for all the money in the world”.

X Factor 2016
Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne during the Bootcamp stage of The X Factor (Syco/Thames/Dymond/PA)

Long-serving judge Walsh, who spent more than a decade at the helm of The X Factor, said “I haven’t talked to him at all, nothing, zero,” referring to Cowell.

Osbourne said: “But that’s Simon. He cuts you off. He doesn’t know how to keep friends.”

Walsh said singer Sinitta Malone is “very loyal” to Cowell, while Osbourne said she “dedicated her life to him”.

When asked whether she was on The Masked Singer, Osbourne said: “Why do you think I’m so f****** mad with Simon, because that year that you and I were contracted to do X Factor, it was the first year of The Masked Singer and they asked me to do it in America and I said I can’t, because I had Simon.

“So then they casted it and then when Simon, well he didn’t call, but when they called and said no you’re not doing it, I missed a huge gig. That’s why I was furious.

“Because do you remember that year, everything in the press, ‘they’re old’,  young blood, and I went mad when they told me. I went mad. And then he called me. He was trying to sweet talk me.

“He would always (want) change, change, change, well you’re the one that needs changing mate.

“Look, somebody that dresses the same for probably three decades you would say, they don’t see that it’s not right, nobody’s going to tell him, but everything is the same, the same, the same.”

Osbourne mimicked a few of Cowell’s infamous lines from The X Factor, including asking contestants if they have a second song.