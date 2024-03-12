Southgate play Dear England and Sunset Boulevard revival lead Olivier nods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Southgate play Dear England and Sunset Boulevard revival lead Olivier nods

By Press Association
Joseph Fiennes stars as England head coach Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)
Joseph Fiennes stars as England head coach Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)

Dear England, the hit play about Gareth Southgate and England’s journey to the 2022 World Cup, and the musical revival of Sunset Boulevard lead the nominations at the Olivier Awards.

The sports drama by James Graham, which had a sell-out run at the National Theatre before it transferred to the West End last year, has received nine nods including best new play.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Joseph Fiennes is nominated for his portrayal of Southgate while his co-stars Gina McKee and Will Close have been recognised in the support actress and actor categories respectively.

Joseph Fiennes (Chris Radburn/PA)

The plot is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews.

Last month it was announced the play will be adapted for a TV drama for the BBC, with Fiennes reprising his starring role.

The revival of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard has landed 11 nominations.

WhatsOnStage Awards 2024
Nicole Scherzinger (Ian West/PA)

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is nominated for her starring role in the production that was staged at the Savoy Theatre.

The musical is based on the film of the same name about a famed Hollywood star fading and spiralling into mental illness.

The annual awards ceremony will take place on Sunday April 14 at the Royal Albert Hall with a highlights package broadcast on ITV that evening.