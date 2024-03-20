Fantasy novel The Neverending Story to be made into live-action films

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Fantasy novel The Neverending Story to be made into live-action films

By Press Association
See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning will co-produce the films (Ian West/PA)
See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning will co-produce the films (Ian West/PA)

Fantasy novel The Neverending Story is to be made into a series of live-action films.

The book, written by German author Michael Ende, was first published in 1979 before it was adapted for the screen in 1984 in a film directed by Wolfgang Petersen.

It was followed by sequels The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1990) and The Neverending Story III (1994) and has also been adapted for television.

‘Troy’ photocall
Wolfgang Petersen directed the 1984 film (Yui Mok/PA)

Michael Ende Productions and See-Saw Films have partnered to develop and produce the films and have started the process of finding creatives for the project.

Executive producers include Lorenzo De Maio, Wolf-Dieter Von Gronau, and See-Saw Films’ Simon Gillis and Helen Gregory.

Producers Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films said: “Michael Ende’s ‘The Neverending Story’ is a beloved book that has captured the imagination of generations of fans all over the world.

“Bringing literary worlds to screen is part of See-Saw’s DNA, and we are passionate about cinematic storytelling and entertaining audiences.

“We have such love for the book and are honoured to be working with Michael Ende Productions on this collaboration to bring audiences back to Fantastica.”

Producer Roman Hocke, Michael Ende Productions said: “Michael Ende’s ‘The Neverending Story’ is more than just a story.

“It is THE story of all stories, because it tells us, alongside the breath-taking journey of Atreyu and Bastian in a fantasy world, the real reason why stories play such an important role in our lives that we want to internalise them in all shapes and forms throughout our lives.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Iain Canning, Tanya Seghatchian and Emile Sherman after winning the Best Film award for Power Of The Dog at the British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Without stories there would be no individuality, no personalities, no sense of meaning in the world.

“We want to transform this unique story into a great cinematic work of art for a wide audience. We feel lucky to have See-Saw Films by our side for this great task!”

In The Neverending Story, protagonist Bastian Balthazar Bux becomes engulfed in an old, mysterious book and is transported into a wonderland world where he teams up with young warrior Atreyu to save the world from dark power The Nothing and find a cure for the dying Empress.

The book was referenced in series three of Netflix show Stranger Things with Gaten Matarazzo’s character Dustin Henderson singing Limahl’s song from the 1984 film.

See-Saw titles include The Power Of The Dog, Slow Horses, Heartstopper and The King’s Speech.