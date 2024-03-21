Billie Piper says she smoked cigarettes with the Spice Girls aged 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Billie Piper says she smoked cigarettes with the Spice Girls aged 15

By Press Association
Billie Piper opens up her years spent in the music industry on The Jonathan Ross Show (Ian West/PA)
British actress Billie Piper has revealed she used to smoke cigarettes with the Spice Girls aged 15.

The Doctor Who and Secret Diary Of A Call Girl star was launched to fame in the late 1990s as a teenage pop star, at which point the girl group had achieved global success.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Because We Want To singer, 41, and Spice Girl Melanie Brown reflected on when they had appeared on music chart television programme Top Of The Pops and smoked together.

Mardi Gras Billie Piper
Pop singer Billie Piper performing on stage at the Mardi Gras 2000 festival in London’s Finsbury Park (James Arnold/PA)

Piper said: “I was such a huge fan so imagine being 15 in a dressing room with the Spice Girls, I used to smoke cigarettes with you guys in the dressing room, you’d give me fags.”

Brown said: “That would have been me and Emma.”

Piper added: “Yeah, it was you and Emma and we would sit on the floor at Top Of The Pops smoking cigarettes and ashing in a plastic cup, it was heaven.”

Piper, who appears in new Netflix film Scoop about the Newsnight interview where the Duke of York was grilled over his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, also discussed the items she has taken from television sets.

The actress revealed she has the central console from the Tardis, a time-travelling vehicle from the BBC One programme Doctor Who, which she starred in alongside Christopher Eccleston, who was later replaced by David Tennant.

“I take things from set, I see things, I take them,” she said.

Revealing which items she has taken, she said: “Loads of things, rings, costume jewellery, I actually have a whip and some underwear from the Secret Diary Of A Call Girl.”

The Spice Girls (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“I took loads of stuff from the Tardis – the main central console,” she added.

Piper also reflected on her music career and said: “I was 14 when I signed my record deal, the same age as my eldest son which blows my mind but he isn’t that interested which I think is fine.”

Discussing her children’s reactions to her work, she added: “They have no interest in me being in Doctor Who but they will come to a convention where there’s access to real famous people, genuine stars if there is access to Stranger Things, Marvel or Lord Of The Rings.”

Also joining Ross on the chat show was Hollywood actor Paul Rudd, comedian and writer Leo Reich and singer Cat Burns, who performed at the end of the show.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.