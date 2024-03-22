Eric McCormack on how Will & Grace helped prepare him for West End debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eric McCormack on how Will & Grace helped prepare him for West End debut

By Press Association
Actor Eric McCormack is to star in the West End (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Eric McCormack has said his years on Will & Grace helped prepare him for his West End debut as they would film in front of a live studio audience.

The actor, who played lawyer Will Truman in the hit US sitcom, is set to appear in a new musical, titled Wild About You, which will have its world premiere at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 25 and 26.

He will star alongside choreographer and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Todrick Hall and stage actors including Wicked’s Rachel Tucker, & Juliet’s Oliver Tompsett, Moulin Rouge!’s Jamie Muscato, and Tori Allen-Martin, who appeared in TV crime drama Unforgotten.

Reflecting on what his time on Will & Grace taught him, he told the PA news agency: “The main thing I took away (was) we always shot in front of a live audience so even though it was a television show, it kept me in the theatre game in many ways for a long time, I love connecting to an audience.

“But more than anything, what Will taught me over time was that it’s what I bring to it.

“I think when we’re young people, we spend a lot of time looking across the room (thinking) ‘Who’s that guy that I’m auditioning against? What’s he got?’.

“Well, what he’s got is what he’s got. If it’s what they want, there’s nothing I can do about it. And just trust that if I’m the right guy for the part then I am. So I think I’ve learned to bring as much of me as possible.”

McCormack starred on the show from 1998 to 2006 alongside Debra Messing, who played interior designer Grace Adler, and featured again when it later returned in 2017 for a further three series.

Before landing the role, the Toronto-born actor started out performing in theatres across Canada and later tried his hand on Broadway in The Music Man and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, which were both Tony nominated, and he returned to the stage last year to feature in the comedy The Cottage.

McCormack said he was “very flattered” to be selected for the cast of the new musical coming to London as he hailed his co-stars as “brilliant singers”.

“I’m pulling up the rear here, I can’t believe it’s me and a bunch of West End, brilliant vocalists,” he added.

“But this is very much my wheelhouse. Lately, I’ve done much more pop music in terms of concerts rather than Sondheim or anything more heavy musical theatre.

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking because it doesn’t (feel) artificial.

“I’ve just got to open myself up and sing and act this stuff with some real honesty.”

The actor was brought into the project by his friend and Broadway star Chilina Kennedy, best known for playing Carole King in the musical Beautiful, who has written the music and lyrics for the show, while Eric Holmes, who has previously worked on TV drama The Good Fight, wrote the book.

Wild About You tells the story of a woman named Olivia who has to dig through her messy past to work out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact after she finds herself in hospital with a limited memory.

As she begins to recall moments from her life, she explores her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity.

However, after she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, causing her to move heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love – her son.

US star Hall also said he is “so excited” to be back in London to work on the new project, adding: “Audiences won’t believe what we have in store for them.”

Wild About You makes its worldwide debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 25 and 26, with tickets available from the show’s website.