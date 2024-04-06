Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway stages emotional mother-daughter reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway stages emotional mother-daughter reunion

By Press Association
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway ends its 20th series soon (ITV/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly staged an emotional reunion between a mother and a daughter who had not seen each other in five years for Saturday Night Takeaway’s penultimate episode.

Saturday evening’s show saw the Geordie duo select audience member Jane from Birkenhead to get involved in their segment Spot The Difference, where participants have to point out what has changed within a scene to win cash.

In this round, Jane was surprised to see radio and TV presenter Jordan North sitting in her pink dressing gown, relaxing in her living room.

She was asked to take in all the details of the room before the live feed was stopped and restarted after North had rearranged different items.

Jane was award £300 for spotting three differences, but she failed to spot the main change which was that the broadcaster had been swapped out for her daughter, who wore a Jordan North mask.

When asked if she knew who was behind the mask by McPartlin, Jane admitted she had no idea.

After her daughter Holly removed the mask to reveal her face, her mother could be seen gasping and clutching her mouth as she cried in shock.

She was surprised further as it was revealed Holly was accompanied by her partner Lewis and their baby daughter, whom Jane has not seen yet as the young family live in Australia.

After an emotional Jane said “I can’t wait to get home”, Donnelly revealed that she would not have to wait until she got back to Birkenhead to see them.

The stage doors then opened to reveal the young family standing on a replica set of Jane’s living room which had been recreated in the studio.

As McPartlin guided Jane down the stairs to see her family, he said: “Jane follow me because you haven’t been able to see them for five years and you’ve never met your granddaughter so we secretly flew them all the way from Australia so you could say hello.”

The emotional mother then embraced her daughter in a tight hug before stroking her granddaughter’s face.

To round off the surprises, the presenting duo revealed the whole family were being sent on a getaway so they could properly reunite together.

The show also saw Take That perform a rendition of their hit song Shine after comedian and teenage actor Lenny Rush, the star guest announcer for the week, opened the episode.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will wrap up its 20th series next Saturday with an extended two-hour live show featuring a host of celebrity guests.

Girl band Girls Aloud will be the star guest announcers while pop group S Club, rockers Kaiser Chiefs and TV star Scarlett Moffatt are among the famous faces set to make an appearance during the grand finale.

McPartlin and Donnelly previously announced they were going to take a break from the show at the conclusion of the series as they feel it is the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.