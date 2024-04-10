Kit Harington says Game Of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow is ‘off the table’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kit Harington says Game Of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow is ‘off the table’

By Press Association
Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington has said a spin-off series about his character, Jon Snow, is no longer in development (Ian West/PA)
Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington has said a spin-off series about his character, Jon Snow, is no longer in development (Ian West/PA)

Kit Harington has said a Game Of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow is no longer in development and is “off the table”.

A series about the actor’s character was previously in development at HBO but that is no longer the case, he confirmed.

Asked about the prospects for the show, Harington, 37, told website Screen Rant: “I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development.

“I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.

Game of Thrones Premiere – Belfast
Kit Harington played Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.

“And currently it’s not. Currently it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough.

“So we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Jon Snow was a fan favourite character during the run of Game Of Thrones.

He is initially introduced as the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, Lord of Winterfell, played by Sean Bean, but as the show continues the truth about his parents is revealed.

British star Harington shot to fame in the HBO fantasy series, based on the novels by George RR Martin and, since the show ended in 2019, he has appeared in the Marvel film Eternals and the horror film Baby Ruby.

In February it was announced he has joined the cast of Slave Play, which will premiere on the West End stage this summer.

Harington is married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the series.