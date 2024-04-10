Kit Harington says Game Of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow is ‘off the table’

Kit Harington has said a Game Of Thrones spin-off about Jon Snow is no longer in development and is “off the table”.

A series about the actor’s character was previously in development at HBO but that is no longer the case, he confirmed.

Asked about the prospects for the show, Harington, 37, told website Screen Rant: “I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development.

“I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen.

Kit Harington played Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.

“And currently it’s not. Currently it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough.

“So we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Jon Snow was a fan favourite character during the run of Game Of Thrones.

He is initially introduced as the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, Lord of Winterfell, played by Sean Bean, but as the show continues the truth about his parents is revealed.

British star Harington shot to fame in the HBO fantasy series, based on the novels by George RR Martin and, since the show ended in 2019, he has appeared in the Marvel film Eternals and the horror film Baby Ruby.

In February it was announced he has joined the cast of Slave Play, which will premiere on the West End stage this summer.

Harington is married to his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the series.