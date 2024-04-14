Sarah Snook and Mark Gatiss take early wins at Olivier Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah Snook and Mark Gatiss take early wins at Olivier Awards

By Press Association
Sarah Snook with the best actress award at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)
Succession star Sarah Snook and Sherlock actor Mark Gatiss have taken early wins at the Olivier Awards.

Snook won best actress in a play for her performance in the one-woman show The Picture Of Dorian Gray and Gatiss secured best actor in a play for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre.

The ceremony, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, is being hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Mark Gatiss was given the best actor award at the Oliviers (Ian West/PA)

Gatiss told the audience that announcer had pronounced his name wrong, saying “it is Gatiss” and thanked his husband, actor and writer Ian Hallard, for putting up with his “haircut”.

He beat UK actors Joseph Fiennes, who played England manager Gareth Southgate in Dear England, Happy Valley’s James Norton, Doctor Who star and Scottish actor David Tennant and Irish star Andrew Scott.

Snook paid tribute to Oscar Wilde, the author of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, for coming up with the story in the first place and paid tribute to the one-woman show’s production staff and director.

Best actress in a supporting role went to When Winston Went To War With The Wireless star Haydn Gwynne, who died last year at the age of 66, and Will Close scooped up a best supporting actor win for Dear England at the National Theatre.

Olivier Awards 2024 – London
Will Close won best actor in a supporting role (Ian West/PA)

Close thanked footballer Harry Kane, whom he played in the production, and Joseph Fiennes for being a “hero”.

“My mum who passed away with Covid … here’s to all the single mums in council housing,” he added.

The first prize of the evening was given to Vanya, starring Scott, for best revival.