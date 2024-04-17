Hugh Grant settles claim against Sun publisher due to risk of £10m legal costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Hugh Grant settles claim against Sun publisher due to risk of £10m legal costs

By Press Association
Hugh Grant (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant (Ian West/PA)

Hugh Grant has settled a High Court claim against the publisher of The Sun newspaper after being advised he risked being liable for £10 million in legal costs if his case proceeded to a trial.

The actor brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in relation to The Sun only, alleging he was targeted by journalists and private investigators, having previously settled a claim with the publisher in 2012 relating to the News Of The World.

He was among a number of individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, bringing claims against NGN.

Mr Grant’s claim in relation to The Sun was due to be considered at a trial in January next year, but a preliminary hearing in the litigation against the publisher on Wednesday was told it had recently been settled.

Anthony Hudson KC, representing NGN, told judge Mr Justice Fancourt that there were “currently 42 extant claims … that follows the recent settlement of Mr Grant’s claim”.

David Sherborne, Mr Grant’s barrister, also confirmed in written arguments that the actor had “recently settled” his claim.

NGN has previously denied any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

In a series of posts on X, Mr Grant said he had been offered “an enormous amount of money” to settle his case, with funds to be “repurposed” for press reform campaign groups like Hacked Off where he is a board member.

He said: “News Group are claiming they are entirely innocent of the things I had accused the Sun of doing – phone hacking, unlawful information gathering, landline tapping, the burglary of my flat and office, the bugging of my car, the illegal blagging of medical records, lies, perjury and the destruction of evidence.

“As is common with entirely innocent people, they are offering me an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court. I don’t want to accept this money or settle. I would love to see all the allegations that they deny tested in court.

MGN phone hacking trial
Barrister David Sherborne (James Manning/PA)

“But the rules around civil litigation mean that if I proceed to trial and the court awards me damages that are even a penny less than the settlement offer, I would have to pay the legal costs of both sides.

“My lawyers tell me that that is exactly what would most likely happen here. Rupert Murdoch’s lawyers are very expensive. So even if every allegation is proven in court, I would still be liable for something approaching £10 million in costs. I’m afraid I am shying at that fence.”

Mr Grant continued: “Rupert Murdoch has spent over £1 billion in damages to claimants and in lawyers’ fees, settling over 1,500 claims in this way. He seems remarkably determined that there shouldn’t be a trial of the facts.

“Murdoch’s settlement money has a stink and I refuse to let this be hush money. I have spent the best part of 12 years fighting for a free press that does not distort the truth, abuse ordinary members of the public or hold elected MPs to ransom in pursuit of newspaper barons’ personal profit and political power.

“So this money will repurposed via groups like Hacked Off into the general campaign to expose the worst excesses of our oligarch-owned press.”

Mr Grant also thanked his legal team and “the courageous whistle-blowers who came over from the other side, and other brave witnesses who are providing much of the evidence”.

A spokesperson for NGN said: “In 2011, an unreserved apology was made by NGN to victims of voicemail interception by the News Of The World. Since then, NGN has been paying financial damages to those with proper claims.

“As we reach the tail end of litigation, NGN is drawing a line under disputed matters, some of which date back more than 20 years ago. In some cases, it has made commercial sense for both parties to come to a settlement agreement before trial to bring a resolution to the matter.

“There are a number of disputed claims still going through the civil courts, some of which seek to involve The Sun. The Sun does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations.

“A judge recently ruled that parts of Mr Grant’s claim were out of time and we have reached agreement to settle the remainder of the case. This has been done without admission of liability. It is in both parties’ financial interests not to progress to a costly trial.”

In a May 2023 ruling, Mr Justice Fancourt concluded Mr Grant’s claim could proceed to trial, except for any allegations relating to phone hacking.

The judge found that Mr Grant could have brought a claim for phone hacking sooner, as he had knowledge of it, but that his other allegations would have to be tried.

On Wednesday, lawyers for NGN argued that there should be an initial trial over whether other claims against it, including Harry’s, have been brought too late.

The publisher wants a judge to consider whether those bringing legal action “could with reasonable diligence” have known, more than six years before issuing their challenges, facts that would lead them to discover they had “worthwhile” claims.

Mr Hudson said having this issue considered before a trial of the overall merits of the cases against it was the “most efficient” approach, claiming that 90% of cases against NGN may not reach trial in January.

Lawyers representing Harry and others oppose NGN’s bid for the initial hearing over the issue of timing, arguing it would be “highly disruptive and prejudicial” to those people expecting their cases to be heard next year.

The hearing continues.