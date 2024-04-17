‘I might make the end of this year, I might not’, says broadcaster James Whale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I might make the end of this year, I might not’, says broadcaster James Whale

By Press Association
James Whale has been made an MBE (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Veteran broadcaster James Whale said he is uncertain about how long he has left as he continues to battle stage four kidney cancer.

Whale, who was made an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2000 and had to have one of his kidneys removed.

Then in 2020, the TalkTV host revealed that the cancer had returned in his kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

Speaking after the ceremony on Wednesday, he told the PA news agency: “I didn’t think I’d be here to receive this.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
James Whale, with his wife Nadine, was made an MBE at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“But who knows? I’ve been terminally ill now for nearly four years. 25 years ago I had the original cancer.

“So I might make the end of this year, I might not. I might be around next year.

“I think you’ve got to be positive. I know it’s getting a bit worse than it was. You just have to go with the flow really. You have to do that to get through it.

“One in two of us is going to go on this journey until they find a cure. They will find a cure.

“But you have to make the most of it.

“When you’re my age – and I’ve had a good life – you say maybe you have another year left.

“Four years ago, we thought we had months.”

Whale, 72, was made an MBE for his services to broadcasting and to charity.

The talk show host has been a popular voice on radio and TV for five decades, and still hosts a regular Saturday slot on TalkTV and TalkRadio.

He said: “The award has been the pinnacle of doing what I’ve done.

“It makes me feel very proud that somebody has recognised the fact that I’ve spent my entire life being rude to people for entertainment.

“If my parents were alive, they would be in tears.

“It’s a great honour at the end of your life.

“I started off at the age of 22 with my own radio show in the north east of England, thinking I’d probably have to look for a proper job in the not-too-distant future.

“And so far, touch wood, I haven’t actually had to. So it’s been good.

“I never thought I’d get letters after my name. And all those people who stuck with me over the years, it’s for them as well.”