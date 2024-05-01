Lupita Nyong’o and feline friend pose while promoting A Quiet Place: Day One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lupita Nyong’o and feline friend pose while promoting A Quiet Place: Day One

By Press Association
Lupita Nyong’o and cat Schnitzel during a photocall for A Quiet Place: Day One (Ian West/PA)
Actress Lupita Nyong’o posed with a feline friend while promoting horror movie A Quiet Place: Day One.

The 41-year-old, known for her roles in 12 Years A Slave (2013) and Us (2019), was pictured alongside her furry co-star Schnitzel the cat, who she can be seen carrying in the film’s trailer.

The pair were also joined by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, who debuted a shaved head at the event in London.

Oscar winner Nyong’o opted to wear a baby pink suit paired with silver accessories while Schnitzel the cat donned a black bow.

Elsewhere, Quinn, 30, looked smart in a brown crepe-textured suit jacket with a brown shirt and beige trousers.

The suspense-filled post-apocalyptic movie serves as a prequel to the films A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

In the trailer for the forthcoming film, Nyong’o appears after the text “Day One” flashes on screen and is seen carrying a cat on a busy street before beams of light flood the sky.

The action-filled teaser also shows Quinn, Nyong’o and Schnitzel being pursued by a number of monsters.

The first two A Quiet Place films followed the Abbott family as they fought for survival in a world where most humans had been killed by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

Husband and wife duo John Krasinski, known for his role in sitcom The Office, and The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt, played married couple Lee and Evelyn Abbott.

The trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One follows a new set of characters at a time when the invasion first gripped the world.