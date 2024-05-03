Kate Beckinsale attends King’s gala event after health issues

British actress Kate Beckinsale has attended a gala event on behalf of the King’s charity following her health issues.

In March, the Underworld star, 50, posted a selection of now-deleted photos on social media from what looked to be a hospital bed and did not disclose the reason for her apparent stay in the medical facility.

On Thursday, the Van Helsing actress was back in the limelight and posed for photos at the King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

Kate Beckinsale attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At the event, Beckinsale wore one of her signature hair bows and paired a white, ruffled, one-shoulder organza gown with giant, white, platformed heels and dangly earrings.

The sheer dress was made up of several layers of fabric which draped across one side of her body, the other half of the dress featured a slit that showed off her leg.

On Easter Sunday, Beckinsale uploaded a picture from what looked to be a hospital bed which showed her wearing rabbit-themed socks.

Kate Beckinsale wore a sheer, ruffled dress (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She also hinted at her health woes when she uploaded photos of her wearing a “tummy troubles survivor” T-shirt in April.

The words sat alongside a cartoon rabbit, surrounded by flowers, wearing armour and carrying a shield and sword.