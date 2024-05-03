Kate Beckinsale attends King’s gala event after health issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Beckinsale attends King’s gala event after health issues

By Press Association
Kate Beckinsale at the King’s Trust Global Gala 2024 (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kate Beckinsale at the King’s Trust Global Gala 2024 (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

British actress Kate Beckinsale has attended a gala event on behalf of the King’s charity following her health issues.

In March, the Underworld star, 50, posted a selection of now-deleted photos on social media from what looked to be a hospital bed and did not disclose the reason for her apparent stay in the medical facility.

On Thursday, the Van Helsing actress was back in the limelight and posed for photos at the King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

The King’s Trust Global Gala 2024
Kate Beckinsale attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At the event, Beckinsale wore one of her signature hair bows and paired a white, ruffled, one-shoulder organza gown with giant, white, platformed heels and dangly earrings.

The sheer dress was made up of several layers of fabric which draped across one side of her body, the other half of the dress featured a slit that showed off her leg.

On Easter Sunday, Beckinsale uploaded a picture from what looked to be a hospital bed which showed her wearing rabbit-themed socks.

The King’s Trust Global Gala 2024
Kate Beckinsale wore a sheer, ruffled dress (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She also hinted at her health woes when she uploaded photos of her wearing a “tummy troubles survivor” T-shirt in April.

The words sat alongside a cartoon rabbit, surrounded by flowers, wearing armour and carrying a shield and sword.