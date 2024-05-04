Davina McCall says ‘cruel’ remarks about her weight left her ‘feeling furious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Davina McCall says ‘cruel’ remarks about her weight left her ‘feeling furious’

By Press Association
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)
Davina McCall (Ian West/PA)

Davina McCall has urged people to think before they comment on someone’s appearance as she said “cruel” remarks about her weight left her “feeling furious”.

The 56-year-old TV presenter, who regularly posts about exercising and health products, opened up about the “abuse” she has received online in a video shared to Instagram.

In the post, McCall said she is “happy” with the way she looks and told social media users that if they cannot say anything positive, then they should not bother at all.

“Hi, I just thought I’d quickly do a post about the, I guess it is like, abuse really, that I’m getting about my weight,” she said in the video.

“It’s really frustrating. I feel like people post these things and then they have no consequences because they can post whatever they like and be cruel and I just have to take it.

“And I’m actually just left sitting feeling furious so I thought I’d offload here.

“I’m a 5ft 6in woman who weighs 61 kilos. I don’t diet, I exercise. I eat relatively healthily. And I enjoy sharing that journey with people.

“I’m 57 this year and I’m happy with the way that I look and I feel absolutely f****** great.”

Reflecting on comments made about her neck, The Masked Singer judge said: “I can’t really do much about my neck and my face unless I fill it with filler. I don’t know what to do. My neck is my neck.”

Davina McCall comments
Davina McCall (Lucy North/PA)

McCall also noted that other posts on her page show she is “not unhealthy” as she described the whole experience as “horrible”.

She added: “I’m just saying maybe think before you post something and wouldn’t it be nicer to say something positive.

“And if you can’t say anything positive, don’t bother.”

Alongside the post the TV star said she would “probably regret” posting the video as she normally does not speak out against hateful comments.

Among the those who offered their support to McCall was sports broadcaster Gabby Logan who said “you look bloody gorgeous” while singer Rachel Stevens added: “You’re friggin amazing”.

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton also commented: “Your body is NO ONES business. Its your beautiful body that allows you to (do) so much.”