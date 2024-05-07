Reece Shearsmith reflects on working with late Helen McCrory for Inside No. 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Reece Shearsmith reflects on working with late Helen McCrory for Inside No. 9

By Press Association
The West End production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy As You Like It Reece Shearsmith, Dominic West, Helen McCrory (PA/Manuel Harlan/McDonaldRutter)
The West End production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy As You Like It Reece Shearsmith, Dominic West, Helen McCrory (PA/Manuel Harlan/McDonaldRutter)

British actor Reece Shearsmith has said he “very fondly” remembers working with the late Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory on BBC series Inside No. 9.

McCrory, who died in 2021 aged 52 following a battle with cancer, appeared in the first series of the comedy-drama, which will be returning to screens for its ninth and final season on May 8.

Shearsmith, 54, who created the dark anthology series alongside Steve Pemberton, said: “I remember very fondly working with Helen McCrory.

Peaky Blinders World Premiere – Birmingham
Helen McCrory attending the Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere (Jacob King/PA)

“I did a play with Helen and got her to do this sort of comedy part, but she’d not really been asked to do much of comedy, I don’t think.

“Or she found it exciting that she was asked to do this part where I think she wouldn’t normally get asked. And that was great working with her, she was magnificent in that.”

McCrory and Shearsmith played eccentric twins Hector and Tabitha in episode The Harrowing which contained elements of classic gothic horror.

The actress was best known for playing Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in BBC series Peaky Blinders and for her roles in the Harry Potter movies and 2012 James Bond film Skyfall.

Reflecting on what he will miss now the show has ended, Shearsmith said: “Probably it’s the annual brunch, having to meet up, talk and sit in a room and think of something.

Sky Arts Awards
Inside No. 9’s Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith (Ian West/PA)

“The trappings of the writing process bring with it a lot of fun for me and Steve, because we do get to sit and catch up.

“And even if it’s the night before and we’ve already met up, there’s always something to laugh about the next day.

“So, we do laugh a lot in and around the sort of torture of trying to come up with the stories.

“So, I think just the writing and the enforced meetings that we have to have, where I meet my best friend, and we sit and laugh around this thing that we laughingly call work.”

Inside No. 9
Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton in the latest BBC series of Inside No. 9 (James Stack/BBC/PA)

Each episode of Inside No. 9 features different settings and different characters, linked by the fact that each story features the number nine, whether that is a door number, dressing room or shoe size.

The show has received critical acclaim since the release of its first series in 2014 and in 2021 it won best scripted comedy at the TV Bafta awards.

It was recently announced that the dark anthology series will be turned into a West End show.

Shearsmith and Pemberton, 56, who are also known for starring in sitcom The League Of Gentlemen, will perform in the play Stage/Fright, which they are currently in the process of writing.

Inside No. 9 returns at 10pm on May 8 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.