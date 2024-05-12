Khalid Abdalla scatters 14,000 sequins at Bafta TV awards in anti-war message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Khalid Abdalla scatters 14,000 sequins at Bafta TV awards in anti-war message

By Press Association
Khalid Abdalla scattered 14,000 sequins at the Bafta TV awards in an anti-war message (Jane Barlow/PA)
Khalid Abdalla scattered 14,000 sequins at the Bafta TV awards in an anti-war message (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Crown star Khalid Abdalla shared the anti-war message “stop arming Israel” at the Bafta TV awards.

The British actor scattered 14,000 red sequins at the London event, with each representing “a child that has been killed in Gaza” during the conflict which began on October 7.

Abdalla, who played Dodi Fayed in The Crown, wrote the words “stop arming Israel” on his hand and wore the Artists4Ceasefire red pin, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

On X, the 43-year-old actor wrote: “Every one of these 14,000 sequins is a child that has been killed in Gaza.

“Multiply that by 2.46 and you get the current death toll, over 34,500. STOP ARMING ISRAEL.”

It is not the first time Abdalla has made a political protest. He wrote the words “never again” on his hand at the Emmy Awards in January in reference to the Israel-Hamas war.

Abdalla was among several stars showing support for the Artists4Ceasefire campaign at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Brian Cox attended the Bafta TV Awards 2024 wearing the Artists4Ceasefire pin (Ian West/PA)

Succession star Brian Cox wore the red pin against the stark contrast of his all-white suit, while TV presenter and comedian Joe Lycett also appeared to have the pin on alongside his flowing silver cape and Elizabethan-style high ruff neck piece.

Steve Coogan, known for starring as Alan Partridge, and Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning, also sported the pin.

The actor has previously condemned Hamas over what he called their “horrific and brutal” invasion of Israel as he defended a letter he signed to campaign for humanitarian support for Gaza.

Luke Rollason, who starred in TV series Extraordinary, also wore the pin alongside a cat-shaped bag in a nod to his character Jizzlord.