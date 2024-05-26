Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden’s children push buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden’s children push buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

By Press Association
Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden, the judges of Britain’s Got Talent. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden’s children have pushed the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent as the auditions for the series come to an end.

The ITV talent show returned on Sunday, with judges Cowell, Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, and presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – and the last few hopefuls for the semi-final week were revealed.

During the episode, Japanese skipping dancers Haribow, who somersaulted across the stage doing various tricks, left the judges almost speechless.

They received a standing ovation from the audience and numerous pleas for a golden buzzer, which would put them straight through to the semi-finals and are generally used only by the judges and hosts, from the BGT fans.

Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat press night – London
Amanda Holden with her two daughters, Alexa Louise Florence Hughes (left) and Hollie Rose Hughes. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Dixon said she had “none left” regarding the buzzers along with Tonioli, while Cowell said that he “did not know what to say”.

“My son is literally going crazy right now,” Cowell added.

His son Eric, who he shares with wife Lauren Silverman, then went over and pushed the buzzer along with Holden’s daughter Hollie, who she shares with record producer husband Chris Hughes.

“They pressed it for the audience,” Holden said before calling the dancers “unbelievable”.

Congratulating the dance troupe, Donnelly told them: “That’s never happened before.”

Cazoo Derby Festival – Day Two – Epsom Racecourse
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman along with their children Eric and Adam. (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere, actor and comedian Dave Bibby also claimed he was trying to break a record by having custard pies thrown at him by McPartlin and Donnelly.

However, it had actually been a prank so that Cowell could throw custard pies at the Geordie presenting duo, who have previously played tricks on him.

“Dave you had us,” Donnelly said.

Also making into the next stage was an ensemble of women and a few men called Midlife Movers, who strutted their stuff to Relight My Fire, a nine-year-old magician, called Ella Rose, from Tamworth, and recorder player Richard Lindesay, 45.

Also receiving praise from the judges was Leightonjay Halliday, 23, a dancer from Scottish village Douglas, who used a small pool while expressing the vocals of Kodi Lee’s Change and ending up completely soaked.

Dixon said that “even if we took away the water” the dance would got through to the next stage, while Cowell said America’s Got Talent star Lee would be “so blown away when I call him and say ‘someone has just done the most unbelievable audition to your song’”.

Britain’s Got Talent auditions – London
Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

American sword swallower Heather Holliday, 38, demonstrated putting a long blade into her mouth along with eight swords all at once, while turning around the stage and was given a standing ovation by some in the audiences and judges.

Cowell told Heather, wearing a gold dress, that she had a “star glow around you” and called her act “unbelievable”.

Heather and Leightonjay were both able to progress on the show.

Not making another round was the Radetzky Quartet from the Netherlands who played their instruments while engaging in slapstick comedy.

Britain’s Got Talent returns for the live semi-final on Monday at 8pm.