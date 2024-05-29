Blur, AC/DC and Chaka Khan among Silver Clef Award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Blur, AC/DC and Chaka Khan among Silver Clef Award winners

By Press Association
Damon Albarn and Alex James of Blur (Ian West/PA)
Blur, AC/DC and Chaka Khan have been named among the winners of the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Mark Knopfler, Loyle Carner, Jacob Collier and Young Fathers will also be presented with prizes by Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, at a star-studded ceremony in July.

British band Blur will win the prestigious signature O2 Silver Clef Award for outstanding contribution to music.

AC/DC in concert in London
AC/DC in concert in London (Yui Mok/PA)

It has previously been won by the likes of David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Roger Waters, Sir Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie Minogue, Stormzy, the Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

Blur bassist Alex James said: “Making music with my brothers in Blur has been one of the great gifts of my life.

“We are absolutely chuffed to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award and help raise awareness for Nordoff and Robbins, a brilliant organisation.”

The awards celebrate artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

Rockers AC/DC will win the legend award in recognition of five decades of the band, while Khan will receive the global impact award in recognition of her 50-year career.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Chaka Khan (Ian West/PA)

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said: “We’re over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award.

“As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour.”

Khan said: “Music has always been my solace, my strength, my voice, a gift.

“I’m grateful for this beautiful honour to be part of the Nordoff and Robbins creative community, where the power of music is used to transform, inspire and bring love to the world. Music really does heal.”

Dire Straits star Knopfler will win the music icon award, while UK hip hop star Carner will take the best male award.

Mark Knopfler visits Teenage Cancer Trust ward
Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Collier will pick up the innovation in music award and Scottish group Young Fathers will be best live act.

They will join the previously announced 2024 winners including pop star Jessie Ware (best female), pop-rock band The 1975 (best group) and Scottish band Texas (outstanding achievement).

Cat Burns will receive the best new music award, and Ezra Collective will take the contemporary music award.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane on July 5.