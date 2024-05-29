Blur, AC/DC and Chaka Khan among Silver Clef Award winners

Blur, AC/DC and Chaka Khan have been named among the winners of the O2 Silver Clef Awards.

Mark Knopfler, Loyle Carner, Jacob Collier and Young Fathers will also be presented with prizes by Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, at a star-studded ceremony in July.

British band Blur will win the prestigious signature O2 Silver Clef Award for outstanding contribution to music.

AC/DC in concert in London (Yui Mok/PA)

It has previously been won by the likes of David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Roger Waters, Sir Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie Minogue, Stormzy, the Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

Blur bassist Alex James said: “Making music with my brothers in Blur has been one of the great gifts of my life.

“We are absolutely chuffed to receive the O2 Silver Clef Award and help raise awareness for Nordoff and Robbins, a brilliant organisation.”

The awards celebrate artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

Rockers AC/DC will win the legend award in recognition of five decades of the band, while Khan will receive the global impact award in recognition of her 50-year career.

Chaka Khan (Ian West/PA)

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said: “We’re over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award.

“As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour.”

Khan said: “Music has always been my solace, my strength, my voice, a gift.

“I’m grateful for this beautiful honour to be part of the Nordoff and Robbins creative community, where the power of music is used to transform, inspire and bring love to the world. Music really does heal.”

Dire Straits star Knopfler will win the music icon award, while UK hip hop star Carner will take the best male award.

Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Collier will pick up the innovation in music award and Scottish group Young Fathers will be best live act.

They will join the previously announced 2024 winners including pop star Jessie Ware (best female), pop-rock band The 1975 (best group) and Scottish band Texas (outstanding achievement).

Cat Burns will receive the best new music award, and Ezra Collective will take the contemporary music award.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane on July 5.