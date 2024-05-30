Munya Chawawa to explore Kim Jong Un’s regime in documentary on North Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Munya Chawawa to explore Kim Jong Un’s regime in documentary on North Korea

By Press Association
Munya Chawawa (Danny Lawson/PA)
Munya Chawawa (Danny Lawson/PA)

Comedian Munya Chawawa is to explore the impact of North Korea’s regime under the dictator Kim Jong Un in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Following on from his How To Survive A Dictator documentary, which delved into the late Robert Mugabe’s leadership over Zimbabwe, the upcoming programme will look into how the North Korean political leader has maintained power since 2011 in the nuclear-armed state.

Online star Chawawa, known for creating topical satirical videos, will also track down a school friend of Mr Kim and meet people who have seen the effects of his regime first hand.

Chawawa said: “It’s been tricky to not feel a sense of ‘apocalypse anxiety’ recently – is the world going to end? Are nukes going to be launched? Will we make it to the release of GTA 6?

“A lot of that stems from North Korea and Kim Jong Un, so doing this doc has not only been fascinating, but also given me a strange sense of closure, cheers Kim.”

The programme will see the comic in Switzerland, Seoul and suburban west London as he seeks to “find out the truth about Kim Jong Un and how dangerous he really is”, Channel 4 has said.

North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

It will also look at those who have risked their lives to defect from the country and hopes to “bust some of the myths” that surround the regime from both North and South of the demilitarised zone.

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4 and commissioning editor of the programme, added: “In an uncertain and often dangerous world, it feels more important than ever to understand the dictators who wield unchecked power.

“In his utterly unique style, Munya Chawawa – with the exceptional team from Rumpus lead by Iain Wimbush – will explore the world of Kim Jong Un in a surprising and compelling way, asking questions not just about the North Korean regime, but what its existence means for all of us.”

Mr Kim is the son of Kim Jong Il, who was the second leader of North Korea, and took over as leader in 2011.

Chawawa’s How To Survive A Dictator documentary was nominated for the Bafta TV award in the specialist factual category in 2023.

He has also hosted the Mobo Awards and appeared on comedy panel shows including Would I Lie To You? and Have I Got News For You.