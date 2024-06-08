Strictly star Louis Smith announces baby news

Strictly Come Dancing star winner Louis Smith has announced he and his partner are expecting their second child.

The former Olympic gymnast, 35, revealed the news on Saturday by sharing a sonogram photo on Instagram.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “It’s so nice we had to do it twice.”

His partner and dancer Charlie Bruce shared her own photo of the baby scan amid a hamper of pink and blue sweets to announce the news.

She also confirmed the baby was due in December as she wrote: “The best birthday present I could ask for. Due 5.12.24”

Friends and famous faces were among those to offer their congratulations, including JLS star Aston Merrygold who commented on Smith’s post: “Unbelievable my guy! Congratulations to you all”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse wrote: “Congratulations”.

Smith and Bruce welcomed their first child, daughter Marley Valentina Smith, in February 2021.

The gymnast won silver and bronze for Britain at the 2012 Olympics and went on to win Strictly Come Dancing later that year.

He returned to the dancefloor in 2014 for a panto-themed Christmas special, which he also won.

In 2021, he was crowned the first winner of The Masked Dancer in the UK after impressing the judges with his moves while performing as The Carwash.