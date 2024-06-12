Quincy Jones among recipients of honorary Oscars at 2024 Governors Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Quincy Jones among recipients of honorary Oscars at 2024 Governors Awards

By Press Association
Quincy Jones will be given the Honorary Award at the 15th Governors Awards (Yui Mok/PA)
Quincy Jones will be given the Honorary Award at the 15th Governors Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

American record producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has been announced as the recipient of an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards.

British screenwriter Richard Curtis, American casting director Juliet Taylor and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will also be honoured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences at this year’s ceremony.

Jones, 91, who was given the Hersholt Award in 1994, will receive the Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette that is given “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy”.

Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (Ian West/PA)

The veteran songwriter has earned a total of seven Oscar nominations for his work on movies that include neo-noir crime film In Cold Blood (1967).

Taylor, whose credits include Taxi Driver (1976), The Exorcist (1973), Sleepless In Seattle (1993) and Schindler’s List (1993), will receive the same award.

Love Actually filmmaker and Notting Hill screenwriter Curtis, 67, will pick up the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts, while producers Wilson and Broccoli will receive the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.

Curtis is a co-founder of Comic Relief and has co-produced the Red Nose Day live night of TV for the BBC since 1988 which has now made over £1 billion for projects in Africa and the UK.

Academy president Janet Yang said: “The recipients of this year’s Governors Awards have set the bar incredibly high across their remarkable careers, and the Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to recognise them with Oscars.

“The selection of Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli is a testament to their success as producers of the fan-favorite Bond series and their contribution to the industry’s theatrical landscape.

Quincy Jones kisses an award
Quincy Jones is being recognised (Yui Mok/PA)

“Richard Curtis is a brilliant comedic storyteller whose tremendous charitable efforts embody the meaning of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“Quincy Jones’s artistic genius and relentless creativity have made him one of the most influential musical figures of all time.

“Juliet Taylor has cast iconic and beloved films and paved a new path for the field.

“Their profound love of cinema and indelible contribution to our art form make these five individuals truly deserving of these honours.”

The Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 15th Governors Awards on November 17 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Hollywood, close to the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars takes place.