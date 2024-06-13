James Corden admits Gavin And Stacey Christmas special faces ‘tight’ schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

James Corden admits Gavin And Stacey Christmas special faces ‘tight’ schedule

By Press Association
James Corden writes and stars in Gavin And Stacey (Ian West/PA)
James Corden writes and stars in Gavin And Stacey (Ian West/PA)

James Corden has admitted that Gavin And Stacey’s return for a Christmas special will mean a “tight” schedule to ensure it is filmed and edited in time.

The comedian, actor and former talkshow host, 45, announced in early May along with his Gavin And Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones that the beloved comedy series would return this year.

It last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliff-hanger with Nessa, played by Jones, getting down on one knee to propose to Smithy, played by Corden.

Three series of the show, which aired from 2007 to 2010, followed the two titular characters Gavin and Stacey, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Essex and Wales.

Corden told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Thursday: “We’ll be shooting it (Gavin And Stacey) around September/October time, it’s going to be tight to get it in and delivered.

“But it’s such a… building that show is like building a Jenga puzzle, the cast availability and all, things like that.

“I think it will be okay, yeah.”

He is set to be in a London stage production of political drama The Constituent at The Old Vic from late June, following his exit from talkshow The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Corden added that once he “opens the play”, he and Jones have to do “one last pass and clean-up” of the script before sharing it with the Gavin And Stacey cast.

He added: “We don’t really want to give it to anyone, unless we feel like it… so we need to make a few trims, and a few little adjustments, but I’m very excited to share it with people.”

In an Instagram post on May 3, Corden shared an image of himself and Jones with the script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.”

He wrote: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Gavin And Stacey’s Christmas special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.