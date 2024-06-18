Bad Boys composer Lorne Balfe says AI-generated created music has ‘no heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bad Boys composer Lorne Balfe says AI-generated created music has ‘no heart’

By Press Association
Lorne Balfe (Ian West/PA)
Lorne Balfe (Ian West/PA)

Scottish composer Lorne Balfe has said he is not worried about artificial intelligence being used to create music yet as he feels it has “no heart”.

The Grammy winner has created scores for many blockbusters including Top Gun: Maverick, Black Widow, Terminator Genisys and several Mission Impossible films.

His recent projects include returning to the Bad Boys franchise to create the dramatic soundtrack for the fourth instalment, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, which sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite as two detectives in the Miami Police Department.

Reflecting on how artificial intelligence (AI) is being introduced into music more, he told the PA news agency: “A piece of music can be created by AI.

“I look at it slightly different, because I just go ‘Well, it’s not something that’s new’.

“AI, if it writes a piece of music, it’s based on the past. That’s all it’s able to do.

“So I don’t get worried about that, but it is going to affect the arts significantly.

“It’s like looking at a painting, the AI could create it but I’m not interested in it because there’s no backstory to it. There’s no heart. But then maybe that’s just my generation.”

He believes musicians and artists need to embrace the new technology as a means of helping them as he noted how the music world has been dealing with these changes for decades.

“When the synthesiser came out, the music union wanted to ban it because they said it was going to replace musicians”, he added.

“And then when samplers came out, everybody was like ‘This is going to replace the orchestra’. There’s always technology that is going to fundamentally affect the arts.”

However, he also feels AI needs to be regulated and artists need to be protected from plagiarism.

The Inverness-born composer has become revered for his dramatic soundtracks which heighten the action of the films.

Balfe revealed he welcomes insight from the leading stars who often also act as producers on the films, including Smith in Bad Boys and Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible films.

“They’re part of these characters and this character’s backstory way longer than us and they know how those themes work.

“They know how the audience reacts to to it so they’re very involved with it because it is their baby.”

His work on the latest Bad Boys film marks a return to the franchise as he previously scored 2020’s Bad Boys For Life.

He explained that he enjoys writing music for action comedies as they can allow him and the viewer to experience a “rollercoaster of emotions”.

“You’ve got to have a mixture of emotions and a mixture of storytelling because fundamentally, I think that’s why we go to it, for escapism,” he said.

“I think if it was just one continuous emotion, I’d probably fall asleep.

“I think a rollercoaster of emotions is good in life.

“So it makes it difficult but it is part of the whole process, you want to be able to have that experience where you feel that you have gone on a on a rollercoaster.”

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Original Motion Picture Score) with music by Lorne Balfe is available now.