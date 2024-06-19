Piers Morgan to interview Elon Musk on YouTube channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piers Morgan to interview Elon Musk on YouTube channel

By Press Association
Musk will be interviewed on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Piers Morgan is to interview Tesla boss Elon Musk on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

The former Daily Mirror editor, 59, told news website Semafor in February that he was due to interview Musk on January 7, but said the billionaire cancelled after Morgan publicly criticised his decision to let conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on to his social media platform X.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Morgan shared a photo of the two on what looked to be a boat and revealed that a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview would be “coming soon”.

He said: “Coming soon to ⁦‪Piers Morgan Uncensored … the world’s richest & most fascinating, innovative man.

“Great to finally meet you ⁦‪Elon, loved our chat and looking forward to the interview!”

Musk, 52, took over Twitter, now X, in 2022 and since then he has loosened content moderation on the site and allowed more controversial material on the platform, as part of his support of “absolute free speech”.

The announcement follows Morgan’s high-profile interview with Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey earlier in the month, who defended himself against allegations of sexual misconduct while they two were in conversation.

A Channel 4 documentary titled Spacey Unmasked aired in May and Spacey, known for House Of Cards and American Beauty, denied fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour featured in the programme.

Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan recently interviewed Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey (James Manning/PA)

The Oscar-winner, who was found not guilty during a London trial last year after being accused of sexual offences, has always denied any criminal wrongdoing, and misconduct allegations.

Morgan has also interviewed the woman who claims to be the inspiration behind Martha in Netflix series Baby Reindeer, said to be based on the real-life experiences of writer Richard Gadd, whose character Donny Dunn is stalked by a woman called Martha Scott.

Fiona Harvey has filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.