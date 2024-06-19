Actors and pop stars among contestants announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actors and pop stars among contestants announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2024

By Press Association
MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will put 20 celebrities through their paces (BBC/Shine TV/PA)
Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, soap actress Danielle Harold and Steps member Ian “H” Watkins are among a new batch of famous faces who will cook up a storm on Celebrity MasterChef, it has been announced.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will put the 20 celebrities through their paces as they embark on six weeks of cooking challenges to be crowned the champion.

The contestants also include Diane Carson from The Traitors, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, This Morning’s Craig Doyle and Sugababes singer Mutya Buena.

Charlotte Crosby sticks her tongue out and smiles as she poses in a Celebrity MasterChef apron
Charlotte Crosby (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

They join make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg, Criminal: UK star Rochenda Sandall, Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2023 winner Vito Coppola and Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Also in the mix are comedian Jamie MacDonald, The X Factor star Jake Quickenden, broadcaster Edith Bowman, Emma Thynn Marchioness of Bath, comedian Eshaan Akbar, radio presenter Snoochie Shy and The Football Factory actor Tamer Hassan.

The series will start with four heat weeks of three episodes which will test the celebrities’ skills in the kitchen before the best cooks continue through to the final stages.

In the first task, five celebrities will face the under-the-cloche challenge where they will create a dish from scratch.

Diane Carson from The Traitors smiles while standing in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen
Diane Carson from The Traitors (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Then they will then deliver a two-course dinner party menu before the successful cooks step inside a professional restaurant and magic up their own food truck dish.

The quarter-finals will see the amateur chefs receive critique from returning champions and finalists, with other tasks including a pizza round and the famous chef’s table.

In one challenge, the celebrities will be tasked with cooking something they do not like to eat, and in another they will create a high-class dining experience on the British Pullman train.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty.

H from Steps points at his printed name of the MasterChef Celebrity apron
H from Steps (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

“These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “The standard of this competition gets higher every year, so expect lots of laughs and some fierce rivalry as we’re set for some of the hardest challenges yet.

“These celebs are a brave brunch and are taking us on a brilliant ride – all in the trusty hands of our distinguished Judges, John and Gregg.”

Last year’s winner was Welsh singer Wynne Evans and other past winners have included TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, Olympian Greg Rutherford, former The Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt and soap star John Partridge.