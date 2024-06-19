Actors and pop stars among contestants announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2024

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, soap actress Danielle Harold and Steps member Ian “H” Watkins are among a new batch of famous faces who will cook up a storm on Celebrity MasterChef, it has been announced.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will put the 20 celebrities through their paces as they embark on six weeks of cooking challenges to be crowned the champion.

The contestants also include Diane Carson from The Traitors, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, This Morning’s Craig Doyle and Sugababes singer Mutya Buena.

Charlotte Crosby (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

They join make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg, Criminal: UK star Rochenda Sandall, Strictly Come Dancing professional and 2023 winner Vito Coppola and Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Also in the mix are comedian Jamie MacDonald, The X Factor star Jake Quickenden, broadcaster Edith Bowman, Emma Thynn Marchioness of Bath, comedian Eshaan Akbar, radio presenter Snoochie Shy and The Football Factory actor Tamer Hassan.

The series will start with four heat weeks of three episodes which will test the celebrities’ skills in the kitchen before the best cooks continue through to the final stages.

In the first task, five celebrities will face the under-the-cloche challenge where they will create a dish from scratch.

Diane Carson from The Traitors (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

Then they will then deliver a two-course dinner party menu before the successful cooks step inside a professional restaurant and magic up their own food truck dish.

The quarter-finals will see the amateur chefs receive critique from returning champions and finalists, with other tasks including a pizza round and the famous chef’s table.

In one challenge, the celebrities will be tasked with cooking something they do not like to eat, and in another they will create a high-class dining experience on the British Pullman train.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty.

H from Steps (Shine TV/BBC/PA)

“These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “The standard of this competition gets higher every year, so expect lots of laughs and some fierce rivalry as we’re set for some of the hardest challenges yet.

“These celebs are a brave brunch and are taking us on a brilliant ride – all in the trusty hands of our distinguished Judges, John and Gregg.”

Last year’s winner was Welsh singer Wynne Evans and other past winners have included TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, Olympian Greg Rutherford, former The Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt and soap star John Partridge.