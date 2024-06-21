Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey to play ‘disastrous and charismatic’ Richard II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey to play ‘disastrous and charismatic’ Richard II

By Press Association
Jonathan Bailey has been cast in a play. (Yui Mok/PA)
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is set to take on the lead role in the William Shakespeare play Richard II.

The new production, directed by The History Boys director Sir Nicholas Hytner, at London’s Bridge Theatre will cover how the ill-fated monarch was forced to abdicate in the 14th century following his throne being seized by his cousin, Henry IV of England.

Bailey, 36, began his career in the theatre, and in 2019 scooped up a best supporting actor in a musical Olivier Award for his performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

He has also starred opposite Sir Ian McKellen, who previously portrayed Richard II, in Shakespeare’s King Lear as the legitimate heir Edgar, and worked with Sir Nicholas during an Othello production at the National Theatre as the title character’s friend Cassio.

Richard II. (Bridge Theatre/PA)
Jonathan Bailey as Richard II (Bridge Theatre/Jason Bell/PA)

The London Theatre Company production describes Richard II as “charismatic, eloquent, and loved by his friends” as well as being a “disastrous king – dishonest, capricious, and politically incompetent”.

“Echoing down the centuries is the perennial problem: how to deal with a ruler who has a rock solid right to rule but is set on wrecking the country he leads,” the description of the play also reads.

“Shakespeare’s subtle, ambiguous, and beautiful play finds feudal England on the cusp of modernity, as a divinely sanctioned monarch is confronted, in the figure of Henry Bolingbroke, by the hard-headed pragmatism of real authority.”

Outside his role as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, in the hit Netflix series about the Regency family, Bailey has been in political thriller Fellow Traveler, for which he won a best supporting actor Critics Choice Award, comedy Crashing and crime drama Broadchurch.

Sir Nicholas, a former National Theatre artistic director, has previously helmed Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Guys & Dolls on the stage along with the films The Lady In The Van, The Madness Of King George and The History Boys.

Richard II at London’s Bridge Theatre runs from February 10 until May 10 2025.

Tickets on general sale from June 26.