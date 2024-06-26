More than 14 million viewers watch England’s underwhelming Slovenia clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

More than 14 million viewers watch England’s underwhelming Slovenia clash

By Press Association
England’s Kieran Trippier (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England’s Kieran Trippier (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England’s underwhelming clash with Slovenia was watched by 14.5 million viewers, ITV has said.

The match saw Gareth Southgate’s side progress to the European Championship knockout phase as Group C winners, despite being held to a 0-0 draw.

Some 14.5 million people tuned in on watch on all devices, including ITV1 and ITVX, peaking at 15.4 million.

England v Slovenia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group C – Cologne Stadium
England’s Kyle Walker during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match (Bradley Collyer/PA)

An average of 9.2 million viewers watched ITV’s full live coverage, which ran from 6:45pm until 10:45pm, the broadcaster said.

Fans have expressed frustration at England’s performance after they were unable to turn their dominance into a morale-boosting victory and Tuesday’s clash in Cologne ended goalless.

Despite this, they will face a third-placed side in the last 16 on Sunday.

The match will be shown on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player with build-up from 3.30pm ahead of the 5pm kick-off.