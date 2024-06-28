Sugababes felt ‘pressure’ ahead of third Glastonbury performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sugababes felt ‘pressure’ ahead of third Glastonbury performance

By Press Association
The Sugababes said they felt ‘pressure’ ahead of third Glastonbury performance (Ian West/PA)
The Sugababes said they felt 'pressure' ahead of third Glastonbury performance (Ian West/PA)

Pop group the Sugababes felt pressure ahead of another performance at Glastonbury because “every time we’ve come, something historical has happened”.

The original 1998 line-up of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy were upgraded to the festival’s West Holts stage this year, opening with song Freak Like Me before reeling of hits Overload, Push The Button, and Round Round.

The bigger stage slot came after their 2022 performance on the Avalon stage was shut down due to safety concerns over the huge crowds that the girl group drew.

Sugababes at Glastonbury
The Sugababes – Keisha Buchanan, Heidi Range and Mutya Buena – perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)

The first time the band performed was in 2003 on the Pyramid stage.

“I feel like every time we’ve come, something historical has happened,” Buchanan told Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo on BBC Two.

“The first time we performed at Glastonbury was very controversial because they usually didn’t have pop girl bands on the main stage. I remember that was scary.

“And obviously shutting down the Avalon stage, that’s pressure by the way.”

Donaghy said she was questioning, “how do we live up to the last time”, while Buena said: “I think that’s what I was really worried about, not living up to the last time.”

The Sugababes formed in 1998 before Donaghy left in 2001, replaced by Heidi Range. Buena was replaced by Amelle Berrabah in 2005 and Buchanan, the final original member, was replaced by Jade Ewen in 2009.

Sugababes
Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy of the Sugababes (Matt Crossick/PA)

In 2019, the original trio regained the right to use the Sugababes name.

“We are literally so, so grateful to be accepted the way that we have coming back, it’s been a long ride, it’s been over 12 years that we first originally got back together, we’ve just been through so much together,” Buchanan said.

“It’s very emotional,” Buena said. “We’ve had such a blessed time to be coming here three times and perform in front of everyone, the crowds are just amazing.”

Donaghy said of Friday’s performance: “The sun came out just before we came on, there is an amazing energy here, there just is.”

Laverne told the pop group that she could not get group Jungle, who are headlining Friday’s West Holt stage, to talk about their set because “all they wanted to do was talk about you guys, sing Sugarbabes songs, they were basically just so excited about seeing you”, she said.

“We were listening to them on the bus travelling here,” Donaghy said, before adding the group were 100% up for a collaboration.

They also said they would love to collaborate with British DJ Mark Ronson and Pharrell Williams.

“A couple of biggies we still want to tick off for sure,” Donaghy added.