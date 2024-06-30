Dua Lipa: Headlining Glastonbury was best night of my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dua Lipa: Headlining Glastonbury was best night of my life

By Press Association
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Dua Lipa has described her headline set at Glastonbury as the “best night of my life”.

The pop star performed hit after hit as she took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, performing tracks such as These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

The 28-year-old opened and closed her Pyramid stage performance with tracks from her third studio album Radical Optimism, kicking off with Training Season and finishing with Houdini, as fireworks shot through the air.

Sharing a gallery of photos and videos from her set on Instagram, she wrote: “Best night of my life!!! Headlining Glatonbury 2024 – beyond my wildest dreams and I’m still taking it all in!!!

“Thank you thank you everyone who came to see us! Believe in the magic because it’s real!!!

“Thank you to the hardest working team around I am forever grateful that I get to work with the best people in the (world emoji).

“Thank you @tameimpala for joining me and helping me tick off another bucketlist dream and thank you @glastofest @emily_eavis (brb about to go watch it all on iplayer!!!!)

The headline set saw her bring out surprise guest Kevin Parker from Tame Impala. The pair performed The Less I Know The Better from his band’s 2015 album Currents.

Glastonbury Festival 2024
Dua Lipa performing on stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Parker appeared to have sound problems, which Dua Lipa laughed off.

During her one hour and 45 minute set, which saw impressive choreography and several outfit changes, the singer noted several times that she had “manifested” the performance.

“I can’t believe this, I’ve dreamed about this my whole life,” she said.

“I have written this moment down. I’ve wished for it, I’ve dreamt, I’ve worked so hard in the hopes that maybe one day I’ll get to do it and I can’t believe I’m here. It feels so good to be up here with you guys.

“You know when I wrote it down, I was very specific, I said I really wanted to headline the Pyramid stage on a Friday night because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on Earth.

“I’m so grateful, little me would just be beside herself right now.”

Dua Lipa’s headlining set was followed up by Coldplay, who headlined on Saturday and SZA, who headlined on Sunday.