Russell Crowe slams Gladiator executives for lack of research on original script

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Russell Crowe slams Gladiator executives for lack of research on original script

By Press Association
Russell Crowe has described the Gladiator script as ‘rubbish’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Russell Crowe has described the Gladiator script as ‘rubbish’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Gladiator star Russell Crowe has criticised the film’s executives for their lack of research when writing the original script.

Released in 2000, Gladiator was the film which shot Crowe to fame and saw him win an Oscar for best actor for his performance as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius.

The 60-year-old actor claimed that some executives on the film did not know who emperor Marcus Aurelius was and said he had to edit the “s***” script with director Sir Ridley Scott.

Russell Crowe in Gladiator
Crowe said executives did not know who Marcus Aurelius was (PA)

He told GQ magazine: “You’re reading it and going, oh, f*** off.

“My agent was like, ‘well, come on, convince yourself there’s something positive about it, because (Sir Ridley) wants to meet you’.

“It really wasn’t a script. It was just an idea. But not even a good idea.”

The actor praised 86-year-old Sir Ridley for being “monumental as an artistic brain”, and added he had a “great relationship” with the director.

Speaking about meeting him for the first time, Crowe added: “At a certain point, everybody else left the room, and I said, the script’s s***.”

The actor explained that Sir Ridley had told him he felt it could be improved due to the 100 million dollars in resources they had been given.

Crowe continued: “(But it) was one of my first experiences of the expectation of the studio, and having studio people involved in the process of developing what you’re doing. And they were f****** not very smart.”

The New Zealander said that when executives drew a blank on who Aurelius was, he went to the local bookshop and bought six copies of Meditations, and said “f****** read this”.

He added: “You might be picking up, I’m rather blunt. And when I’m confronted with stupidity like that, I don’t deal with it very well.

“You’re f****** telling me you’re going to spend 100 million dollars on a subject you don’t know anything about?”

Crowe said he would meet with Sir Ridley after hours to work on the script, and added that sometimes the pair would be there until 4am in the morning.

The actor said: “We really enjoyed each other’s company, and that ideas are bouncing around, we really started to give it some morality, and some fibre, and some strength.”

His comments came just days after he performed at Glastonbury Festival as Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party.