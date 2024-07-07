Shania Twain battles through cold for London set ‘better than Glastonbury’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shania Twain battles through cold for London set ‘better than Glastonbury’

By Press Association
Shania Twain performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)
Shania Twain performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)

Shania Twain battled through a cold to give a performance in London’s Hyde Park that audience members claimed was “better than Glastonbury”.

Opening her headline set with 1997 hit Don’t be Stupid (You Know I Love You), the 58-year-old Canadian impressed an audience of thousands during her hour-and-a-half British Summer Time (BST) show, a week on from performing in the Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival.

The country singer’s vocals at Worthy Farm drew some criticism online but, despite battling sickness, fans in London said they were “jumping for joy” throughout the set.

After her second song, Twain, who was wearing a red printed Vivienne Westwood jacket and skirt and sparkling white boots, asked for a tissue from her band and told the crowd she was fighting off “sniffles” to perform the headline slot.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain wowed the crowd (Ian West/PA)

“I have a little cold but who cares, just a little sniffle,” she announced, seemingly unphased but turning away from the crowd several times to blow her nose during her performance.

A variety of vibrant and sparkly cowboy hats were worn by fans, and a large portion could also be seen wearing leather boots and leopard print garments in honour of Twain’s signature country style – with some sporting T-shirts emblazoned with the lyrics “let’s go girls” and “giddy up”.

With an ensemble including electric guitars, drums, keyboard and violins, Twain thanked the crowd for welcoming her back to The Hyde Park stage for the first time since 2003.

“I just wanna tell you a little bit about what this means to me – I’ve been coming to concerts here for many, many years and watching all the legends play this stage,” she said.

“I have played this stage once before, it’s been a while… here I am again and I just can’t thank you enough, you guys are so awesome thank you.

“I’m really happy right now. London, thank you for having me back.”

Thousands watched Shania Twain
Thousands watched Shania Twain performing on stage at BST Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

Twain sat down with an acoustic guitar as she led the crowd in a singalong of her hit Still the One, announcing: “London it looks like we made it.”

Performing in front of a set adorned with the word “the Twain Town Saloon with signs for ‘Cocks’ and ‘Hens’”, the country masterclass saw Twain roll out hits including From This Moment On and I’m Gonna Getcha Good before closing out the night with Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Speaking after the set, Wetherspoons pub manager Danielle Stephens said the set was “better than Glastonbury”.

“It was a fantastic night – pure 90s nostalgia,” the 33-year-old from Kingston-upon-Thames told the PA news agency.

“Everyone was jumping for joy and it was better than Glastonbury, a better vibe… the whole crowd was living their best 90s lives.”

Asked if she could share a message with Twain, Ms Stephens said: “We absolutely loved it, we’d do it again and again and again.”

Twain’s set came after a day of music which also saw singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and Irish family band The Corrs take to the Great Oak Stage.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks is set to play at BST in Hyde Park next Friday before Australian pop star Kylie Minogue headlines on Saturday.