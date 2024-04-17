The Nissan Qashqai receives mid-life facelift

Nissan has revealed the facelifted version of its current-generation Qashqai, bringing a sharper look and more interior features to the popular crossover.

On the exterior, there is a new front grille painted in gloss black, a fresh set of headlights and triangular-shaped bumper slates.

The inserts of the bumpers are colour-coded and the rear bumper has been redesigned with the tail lights now featuring clear lenses to give a better performance when illuminated at night.

New infotainment features include Google built-in. (Credit: Nissan news UK)

There are also new alloy wheel designs and three new exterior paint finishes including Pearl white, Pearl black and Deep ocean.

A new trim level has been added called ’N-Design’, which includes body-coloured wheel arches and a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, higher spec trim levels like the N-Design and Tekna+ get Alcantara on the dashboard, door inserts and door armrests. The seats on the N-Design model get black leather with quilting and embossed Qashqai badging just below the headrests.

There is an improved version of Nissan’s Around View Monitor, too, which is the company’s own 360-degree parking camera aimed at making low-speed driving easier.

The new Qashqai will be available with mild-hybrid and Nissan’s e-Power hybrid unit. (Credit: Nissan news UK)

The new system features a 3D function allowing the driver to select a choice of eight different camera angles to reduce the chance of any bumps or scrapes when manoeuvring the vehicle.

A new Parking Spot Memory Function has also been added, allowing the driver to save exact parking locations – and then the car will remember the space for the next time around.

The Qashqai will also come with Google built-in. When signed into their Google account, the system will allow drivers to quickly access their favourite locations via the Maps app, as well as other services.

The powertrains on the new Qashqai remain the same as before, however, with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid system bringing a turbocharged three-cylinder engine which is mated to a 187bhp electric motor and a 1.8kWh battery pack. A mild-hybrid version is also available.

The new Qashqai will be available to order later this year with prices being announced nearer the time, too.