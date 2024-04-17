The Nissan Qashqai receives mid-life facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Nissan Qashqai receives mid-life facelift

By Press Association
The facelift Qashqai will get a new trim level called ‘N-Design’. (Credit: Nissan news UK)
Nissan has revealed the facelifted version of its current-generation Qashqai, bringing a sharper look and more interior features to the popular crossover.

On the exterior, there is a new front grille painted in gloss black, a fresh set of headlights and triangular-shaped bumper slates.

The inserts of the bumpers are colour-coded and the rear bumper has been redesigned with the tail lights now featuring clear lenses to give a better performance when illuminated at night.

New infotainment features include Google built-in. (Credit: Nissan news UK)

There are also new alloy wheel designs and three new exterior paint finishes including Pearl white, Pearl black and Deep ocean.

A new trim level has been added called ’N-Design’, which includes body-coloured wheel arches and a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, higher spec trim levels like the N-Design and Tekna+ get Alcantara on the dashboard, door inserts and door armrests. The seats on the N-Design model get black leather with quilting and embossed Qashqai badging just below the headrests.

There is an improved version of Nissan’s Around View Monitor, too, which is the company’s own 360-degree parking camera aimed at making low-speed driving easier.

The new Qashqai will be available with mild-hybrid and Nissan’s e-Power hybrid unit. (Credit: Nissan news UK)

The new system features a 3D function allowing the driver to select a choice of eight different camera angles to reduce the chance of any bumps or scrapes when manoeuvring the vehicle.

A new Parking Spot Memory Function has also been added, allowing the driver to save exact parking locations – and then the car will remember the space for the next time around.

The Qashqai will also come with Google built-in. When signed into their Google account, the system will allow drivers to quickly access their favourite locations via the Maps app, as well as other services.

The powertrains on the new Qashqai remain the same as before, however, with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid system bringing a turbocharged three-cylinder engine which is mated to a 187bhp electric motor and a 1.8kWh battery pack. A mild-hybrid version is also available.

The new Qashqai will be available to order later this year with prices being announced nearer the time, too.