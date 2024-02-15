Woman killed in three-vehicle crash named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman killed in three-vehicle crash named

By Press Association
Melissa Delaney, 41, died in the crash early on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)
A 41-year-old woman who died in a road crash has been named.

Melissa Delaney, from Dumfries, died when the Nissan Qashqai she was driving was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Boxer van and a Renault Clio on the A75 near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 6.20am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended, however Ms Delaney and the 35-year-old man driving the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

The families of both victims have been informed.

The 49-year-old man driving the Renault Clio was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash as they continue inquiries.

Road policing Inspector Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our inquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the A75 around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0414 of February 13.