Woman killed in three-vehicle crash named

A 41-year-old woman who died in a road crash has been named.

Melissa Delaney, from Dumfries, died when the Nissan Qashqai she was driving was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Boxer van and a Renault Clio on the A75 near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 6.20am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended, however Ms Delaney and the 35-year-old man driving the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

The families of both victims have been informed.

The 49-year-old man driving the Renault Clio was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash as they continue inquiries.

Road policing Inspector Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our inquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the A75 around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0414 of February 13.