Women underrepresented across senior roles in Police Scotland, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Women underrepresented across senior roles in Police Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
Women are underrepresented across senior roles within Scotland’s police force, new analysis from the Scottish Liberal Democrats has found (Jane Barlow/PA)
Women are underrepresented across senior roles within Scotland’s police force, new analysis from the Scottish Liberal Democrats has found (Jane Barlow/PA)

Women are underrepresented across senior roles in Scotland’s police force, analysis from the Scottish Liberal Democrats has found.

Freedom of information (FOI) requests by the party to Police Scotland found there were twice as many male police officers (11,064) as female officers (5,549) last autumn.

The party says the disparity among officers ranked above inspector is even larger with 900 men and 350 women.

Wendy Chamberlain MP, deputy leader of the party and a former police officer, warned that a lack of proper funding could hamper progress in increasing diversity on the force.

Top roles among civilian staff remain male-dominated with 58 men reaching Grade 11 and above, compared with 34 women, despite women outnumbering men by 3,621 to 2,247 according to the figures, from September 2023.

Ms Chamberlain said: “This is an area where Police Scotland need to do more. It was an area that the 2018 Angiolini Review highlighted and the outgoing chief constable agreed.

“As Police Scotland goes forward under Jo Farrell’s new leadership, it must reflect on these numbers, closely and carefully, and take meaningful steps to ensure that the police service is as diverse as the public it serves.

“Within the service, staff surveys should be regularly on offer so that issues can be identified early on and discriminatory practices and behaviours rooted out.

“However, encouraging more women into the national force will be especially difficult in an environment where it hasn’t been properly funded.

“The Scottish Government need to work with the Chief Constable to ensure that the service has the support and resources that it needs to keep communities safe and that officers and staff are able to live up to their full potential.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland continues to work towards creating an inclusive and fair working environment that is free from discrimination, misogyny and sexism.

“We have women leading at every level in Police Scotland and we continue to take proactive steps to recruit more women.

General Election 2019
Wendy Chamberlain (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There have also been additional changes such as providing gender-specific body armour, better support for flexible working, new grievance procedures and ensuring selection panels reflect our diversity.

“We continue to review and assess our policies and procedures to guarantee we are inclusive, anti-discriminatory and a fair organisation for all.

“The police officer job is unique and we look to recruit people who will live by our values of integrity, fairness, respect, and are committed to upholding human rights.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Recruitment of police officers is a matter for the Chief Constable.

“We support the work Police Scotland are doing to ensure its workforce reflects and represents the communities it serves, as set out in its Policing Together Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy.

“Despite deeply challenging financial circumstances, our budget for next year includes record police funding of £1.55 billion – an increase of £92.7 million. Scotland continues to have more police officers per head of population than England and Wales and recorded crime is at one of the lowest levels since 1974.

“Police Scotland is responsible for policing in Scotland and is held to account by the Scottish Police Authority. It is governed separately from other police forces in the UK including the Metropolitan Police.”