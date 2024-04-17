Railways get £2 billion investment to become ‘resilient’ against climate change

Plans have been revealed to make railway infrastructure in Scotland more “resilient” against climate change with investment of nearly £2 billion.

Published jointly by Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail under the umbrella term Scotland’s Railway, the plans cover between April 2024 to March 2029 and outline investment expected to take place.

The 109-page Climate Ready Plan also includes additional climate science and “adaptation capabilities” to strengthen the industry’s decision-making, as well as potential development for a longer-term strategy for managing climate change.

The Forth Bridge during flooding in Scotland in November 2022, as the country becomes warmer and wetter (Katharine Hay/PA Wire)

Scotland has become warmer and wetter in recent years and this is expected to continue, prompting mitigation efforts from transport authorities.

In total £1.9 billion will be spent in the next five years, including more than £400 million towards “resilience” from extreme weather.

The breakdown of expenditure includes £100 million on earthworks, £100 million on drainage as well as other lineside infrastructure, and more than £40 million on structures like bridges and tunnels.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s director of engineering and asset management, said: “We know that our climate is changing at an unprecedented rate, and that this is having an impact on Scotland’s Railway.

“In our current climate – which is already warmer and wetter – we know extreme weather events can impact our railway in a way that causes disruption for our customers.

“Our plan will look at how we can implement new and improved climate science and adaptation capabilities that will strengthen our decision-making processes and help us manage our changing climate in the future.”

David Lister, safety and sustainability director for ScotRail, said: “Our vision is to deliver a safe, sustainable, inclusive and accessible railway for Scotland.

“Climate resilience is a strategic priority, and this plan will keep track and train working together to ensure Scotland’s Railway is adapting to the impacts of climate change while targeting actions that enable the continued safe operation of the railway and reduce the disruption climate change can cause.”

Jonny Casey, head of climate ready leadership at sustainability charity Sniffer and manager of the Adaptation Scotland programme, said: “Our climate is changing – some of these changes are avoidable, other consequences are now unavoidable. We need to adapt to live well with present and future impacts.

“This work will help ensure the railways are able to adapt our changing climate as well as inspiring action from peers and partners across Scotland through Network Rail’s membership of the Adaptation Scotland Public Sector Climate Adaptation Network.”